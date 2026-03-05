ipNX Empowers Customers with Safe, Responsible AI Use

In commemoration of Safer Internet Day 2026, ipNX Retail Division hosted an interactive webinar focused on equipping Small and Medium-Sized Business (SMB) owners, remote workers, young adults, IT professionals, and senior citizens with expert-driven insights on the advent of Artificial Intelligence in transforming digital experiences.

They were also educated on how to use it safely and responsibly in safeguarding their online activities.

Themed: ‘Smart Tech, Safe Choices – Exploring the Safe and Responsible Use of AI’, the webinar featured industry experts like Dr. Samuel Mbonu and Najite Ikutegbe, who is the Divisional CEO, ipNX Managed Network Services.

The session was moderated by Head of Retail Sales at ipNX, Akintunde Taiwo.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into daily life and business operations, the webinar explored both the opportunities and risks associated with emerging technologies. Participants gained insights into how AI can enhance productivity, accelerate career growth, and support business innovation, while also understanding the importance of safeguarding personal and organisational data.

While speaking on the significant opportunities Artificial intelligence presents, Mbonu highlighted the evolving threat landscape, noting that AI-enabled cyber risks such as identity theft, deepfakes, and data manipulation are becoming more sophisticated.

“Identity theft, deepfakes, and data manipulation are rising rapidly. These threats have surged by over 900 per cent in the last two years because bad actors are now leveraging AI to launch attacks. In fact, more than 60 per cent of organisations have reported encountering AI-assisted cyberattacks. Individuals and organizations must therefore be intentional about the information they share and adopt protective measures to safeguard their digital identities,” Mbonu said.