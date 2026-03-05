Gov AbdulRazaq Tasks Newly Inaugurated Kwara APC Excos to Be Fair to All Aspirants

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State yesterday urged the newly sworn-in executives of the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) to work harder and create a fair playing field to all aspirants at the coming party primaries.

AbdulRazaq stated this in Ilorin shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of the state executives of the party.

The swearing-in of the new executive members was led by Chief Titus Ashaolu, SAN.

While congratulating the new state executive members of the party, AbdulRazaq described the APC as a very big house that accommodates everybody.

He urged the party leaders to continue to work hard for the party.

“Once again, I say, congratulations to you all. You have done well and that’s why there was a consensus to support you to continue,” the governor said.

He said, “Your work is cut out for you. In the next few months, you will face a lot of pressure from party members because the primaries are coming and people have various interests. Each person who wants to contest has his or her own plans for the state.

“That’s why they are contesting and don’t (as party leaders) see any of the aspirants as antagonists or enemies.

“They all have a lot to offer to the state. Try to give them a level playing field in whatever you do. All we are trying to do here is to make sure that we leave the state better than how we met it.

“I want you to rally round the Chairman because your support will make him succeed. If the Chairman fails, you all fail. Therefore, I wish you all the best.”

In his remarks, the state chairman of the APC, Prince Sunday Fagbemi said they will be fair to all.

“We have committed ourselves to do right to all manners of people, not to some people,” he said.

He added, “Earlier on, we had scored 100 percent for the party. We have all the council chairmen and councilors, we have all the House of Assembly members, we have all the National Assembly members, we have the governor and his deputy.

“What we should aspire for now is to enlarge the margin of victory. We have really not lost anybody in the party, rather, some people that fought against us in the last election are part of us now.”

Chairman, Congress Committee, Dr. Alibe Alkali, congratulated the newly inaugurated executive members for being duly elected in line with the party’s constitution.