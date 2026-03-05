First 100 Days: Ogunsan Sets New Pace at Lagos Security Trust Fund and an Ambitious Road Map Ahead

In his first 100 days, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan has strengthened the Lagos State Security Trust Fund’s financial base through new fundraising channels and high level stakeholder engagements, revived retail donation platforms, deployed 80 additional patrol vehicles, secured further vehicle donations from automobile manufacturers, commenced repairs of abandoned Armoured Personnel Carriers, introduced a monitoring team to ensure accountability of donated assets, supported tertiary institutions with security vehicles and equipment, sustained close collaboration with security agencies, and secured a sole donor for a permanent office complex now under construction. For the road ahead, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the Fund plans statewide training for security personnel, procurement of additional equipment, aerial surveillance partnerships with the Nigerian Air Force and Police Airwing using drones, renovation of damaged Police stations, public sensitisation campaigns, safer school patrol initiatives and a broader push to deepen public participation in security funding across the state

When Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan stepped into office as Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), expectations were high.

The reasons were not farfetched as the Fund, long regarded as a critical bridge between government, the private sector and security agencies, sits at the heart of efforts to safeguard Nigeria’s commercial capital.

One hundred days later, Ogunsan offered a scorecard and an ambitious roadmap for what lies ahead. At a press conference held recently to mark his first 100 days in office, Ogunsan outlined a series of reforms, interventions and partnerships that he said have strengthened the operational backbone of security management in Lagos State.

Surrounded by senior officials of the Fund, including the Administrative Director, Mr. Adegbola Lewis, and his Executive Assistant, Mrs. Adaobi Nwankwo, he described his initial months as both intense and purposeful.

Reaffirming the Mandate of the Fund

Ogunsan recalled that the Lagos State Security Trust Fund was established with a clear and critical mandate to mobilise resources from corporate organisations, public institutions and well meaning individuals to strengthen the security architecture of Lagos State.

Over the years, the Fund has played a strategic role in providing operational equipment, supporting infrastructure development and facilitating capacity building for security agencies operating within the State.

“Lagos remains the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, and the safety of lives, property, and economic assets within the State is not only important to Lagos residents but to the stability and growth of the nation as a whole,” he noted, emphasising that today’s evolving security landscape demands innovation, stronger partnerships and proper equipping of security agencies.

Strengthening the Financial Base Through Strategic Fundraising

In his first 100 days, Ogunsan said his immediate priority was to strengthen the Fund’s financial base through strategic fundraising and stakeholder engagement.

“We introduced new fundraising channels, including crowdfunding initiatives, while also intensifying engagement with private sector organisations, public institutions, and individuals who share our vision of a safer Lagos,” he stated.

A major highlight was the successful organisation of a high level fundraising breakfast meeting, which brought together key public and private sector stakeholders. The engagement reinforced the shared responsibility of security and strengthened confidence in the work of the Fund.

In addition, he said the Fund revived retail donation channels to encourage broader public participation in supporting security initiatives.

Deployment of 80 Additional Operational Vehicles

One of the most visible achievements of the period was the injection of 80 additional operational and patrol vehicles into the Lagos security space.

“We injected an additional 80 operational and patrol vehicles into the Lagos security space to strengthen rapid response and visibility and more is still on its way,” Ogunsan disclosed.

He added that the Fund also secured donations of vehicles from automobile manufacturers operating within Lagos State, further boosting operational capacity.

Introducing the LSSTF Monitoring Team for Accountability

To enhance transparency and accountability, Ogunsan said the Fund introduced the LSSTF Monitoring Team. “We introduced the LSSTF Monitoring Team to ensure proper tracking, accountability, and maintenance of assets provided for security agencies,” he explained.

The initiative is designed to ensure that assets donated by the Fund are properly deployed, maintained and effectively utilised.

Securing a Permanent Office Complex

Institutional consolidation was another milestone after he came onboard. To this end, Ogunsan announced that the Fund secured a sole donor for the construction of a permanent office complex.

“The construction of the building has commenced and it should be delivered by October this year,” he said, noting that the facility would enhance coordination, efficiency and service delivery.

Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security and Recognition of Officers

Within the first 100 days, he disclosed that the Fund hosted a highly productive Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security. The forum provided an opportunity for open engagement between security agencies, government and the public.

Deserving and dedicated security officers were recognised and honoured through awards at the meeting, in appreciation of their sacrifice and commitment to keeping Lagos safe.

The Fund, he said, also held a very impactful breakfast meeting involving Lagos public and private sector stakeholders hosted by the Governor, further strengthening collaboration and support for security funding initiatives.

Support to Tertiary Institutions and Youth Advocacy

Ogunsan disclosed that the Fund extended support to tertiary institutions across the State through the donation of security vehicles and equipment to improve campus safety.

Recognising the importance of human capacity in security management, the Fund supported advocacy campaigns to encourage Lagos youths to join the Police and other security agencies, thereby supporting manpower development and youth employment.

Frequent Engagement with Security Agencies

He emphasised that during the period under review, the Fund maintained frequent and robust engagements with all security agencies operating within Lagos State to ensure alignment, responsiveness and effective deployment of resources.

Restoration of Armoured Personnel Carriers and Police Stations

Importantly, the Fund embarked on statewide repairs and restoration of abandoned Armoured Personnel Carriers, returning them to operational use.

“We are also engaging some key stakeholders to partner with us towards the renovation of dilapidated and damaged Police stations, helping to improve working conditions for officers and service delivery to the public,” he added.

Next Phase: Statewide Training and Equipment Procurement

While expressing pride in the progress recorded, Ogunsan stressed that much more work lies ahead. “In the next 100 days, the Fund will deepen its operational impact across several key priority areas,” he said.

He disclosed that the Fund will commence statewide training programmes for security agencies to ensure officers are equipped with modern knowledge, tactical skills and professional standards required for effective service delivery.

This is just as it will also procure more security equipment and operational accessories to strengthen the capacity of security agencies to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging threats.

Partnership for Aerial Surveillance and Use of UAVs

A significant component of the next phase is the plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Police Airwing to support aerial surveillance across Lagos State.

“This will include the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) also known as drones, which will significantly enhance intelligence gathering, rapid response capability, and coordinated security operations,” he said.

Public Enlightenment Campaigns and Safer School Patrols

The Fund also plans to roll out statewide public enlightenment and sensitisation campaigns against crime and other social vices, aimed at strengthening community participation in security and promoting responsible civic behaviour.

In collaboration with the Police and the Ministry of Basic Education in Lagos State, he said the Fund plans to establish Safer School Patrol initiatives to improve security presence around schools and enhance the safety of students, teachers and school communities.

Deepening Public Participation in Security Funding

Furthermore, he said the Fund will intensify efforts to bring more Lagosians into the security funding net, encouraging wider public participation and ownership of security support initiatives across the State.

Ogunsan expressed confidence that these strategic actions would significantly improve professionalism, enhance service delivery, strengthen operational effectiveness and ensure better management and administration of assets provided by the Fund.

Commitment to Transparency and Partnership

In his closing remarks, Ogunsan reaffirmed that the Lagos State Security Trust Fund remains fully committed to transparency, accountability, innovation and strong partnerships.

“We will continue to work closely with the Lagos State Government, security agencies, the private sector, and the good people of Lagos to build a safer, more secure, and more resilient State. Together, we will continue to build and sustain a safer Lagos for everyone,” he posited.

With a comprehensive first 100 days marked by fundraising reforms, asset deployment, institutional strengthening, stakeholder engagement and forward looking security strategies, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund under Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan appears set on consolidating its role as a central pillar in safeguarding Africa’s largest city.