FG to Establish Centres of Excellence in AI, Robotics, Cybersecurity in Six Tertiary Institutions

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to establish six additional centres of excellence in robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cybersecurity across selected tertiary institutions in the country.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, disclosed this in Abuja during the inauguration of the TETFund Advisory Committee on Robotics, Coding, AI, Machine Learning Centres and Cybersecurity.

With the proposed additions, the total number of TETFund-supported centres of excellence nationwide will increase from 30 to 36, further strengthening Nigeria’s capacity in cutting-edge technology and innovation.

The committee is chaired by former Secretary-General of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Prof Yakubu Ochefu.

He said the committee’s primary responsibility is to guide the selection process for institutions that will host the new centres.

According to the terms of reference, the committee is mandated to identify institutions with proven strengths and demonstrable capacity in Robotics, Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Cybersecurity.

It is also expected to develop clear criteria and conditions for the selection process and recommend up to six public universities to host the centres, ensuring representation across the six geopolitical zones as stipulated in the TETFund Act of 2011.

Echono said: “We are not only addressing issues around national security, but we are also preparing future generations of our youthful population to contribute meaningfully to national development and to fill knowledge and skills gaps globally.

“We secured Mr. President’s approval to establish at least six additional centres of excellence across the country. This is deliberate, as we aim to reflect all six geopolitical zones, while tapping into the abundant talents that exist in Nigeria.”

He explained that the centres would be sited exclusively in public universities, where students and researchers would have access to state-of-the-art facilities to boost innovation, research output, and global competitiveness in emerging technological fields.

Echono directed that the first phase of the committee’s assignment be concluded within 30 days.

He added that the panel would continue to play an advisory role in supporting the selected institutions in the establishment and development of the centres, urging members to deliver work that reflects their professional expertise and experience.

In his response, Prof. Ochefu assured Nigerians that the committee would evolve transparent, merit-based criteria in identifying qualified institutions.

He pledged that the panel would ensure only universities with proven capacity in robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cybersecurity are selected, while maintaining equitable representation across the six geopolitical zones in line with the provisions of the TETFund Act.