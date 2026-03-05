Expert Pushes for Regional Police Reform for True Federalism

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

An expert in security matters, Dr Chyma Anthony, has urged the federal government to consider regional police framework that promotes true federalism instead of state policing.

Dr Anthony recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had recently, intensified calls for State Police, as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s fight against escalating insecurity.

President, during a meeting with Senate members in Abuja, had urged the National Assembly to accelerate constitutional amendments to the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to enable the creation of state police forces.

The president reiterated this commitment in engagements with governors, emphasising that decentralisation would bring policing closer to the people, reclaim territories from bandits and insurgents, and restore safety for everyday Nigerians.

However, speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, Dr Anthony noted that the push by the President aligns with broader “federalism reform” efforts in Nigeria, where debates on true fiscal, political, and security devolution have gained momentum.

He said: “Recent legislative actions including bills like HB. 617 (Constitution Alteration Bill for Establishment of State Police) propose amending key sections (e.g., Sections 214, 215) to allow federal and state police coexistence, with frameworks for structure, oversight, and safeguards against abuse.

“Proponents argue this reflects subsidiarity principles: powers should reside at the level best equipped to exercise them effectively. The Senate has signaled readiness to fast-track such amendments, viewing them as urgent responses to Nigeria’s overstretched centralized Nigeria Police Force (NPF).”

Anthony noted further that while full state-level policing addresses some federalism imbalances, it risks profound pitfalls in Nigeria’s current socio-political reality potentially deepening division rather than delivering security.

Speaking on why state police remains fraught with danger, the expert said: “37 disparate forces (36 states + FCT) could create border nightmares endless checkpoints, extortion, and harassment for travelers. Resource-poor states might produce under-equipped, poorly trained units akin to vigilantes.”

Also, that “Governors could weaponise forces for political vendettas, ethnic targeting, or electoral manipulation. Inconsistent policies would undermine national uniformity and accountability. Jurisdictional clashes and intelligence silos could widen security gaps.”

He said localised control might exacerbate ethnic or communal suspicions, stressing that “these risks echo concerns in ongoing debates, including fears of decentralised despotism and historical abuses”.

On benefit of regional police, Dr Anthony noted that it is a balanced, realistic bridge to true federalism reform.

He said: “Structuring policing around Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones: North West, North East, North Central, South East, South West, and South-South, offers devolution that enhances responsiveness without 37-way chaos. It tailors security to regional crime patterns, cultures, and dynamics while preserving national cohesion.”

He urged Nigeria to adapt global and comparative lessons from Canada, Germany, England and Wales, India, others in their regional models of policing.

Anthony stressed further that regional police reforms approach advances genuine federalism: “devolving power thoughtfully, drawing from global hybrids like South Africa, building on Amotekun’s successes, and reforming institutions like the PSC for equity and accountability.”

He added that President Tinubu’s bold advocacy for security decentralisation is visionary and necessary but “Regional Police, embedded in constitutional and PSC reforms, offers the pragmatic, unifying path. It avoids state-level fragmentation’s perils while delivering responsive, community-rooted security that strengthens Nigeria’s federation rather than straining it.”