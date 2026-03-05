Disu Sworn in as 23rd IGP, Declares State Police Has Now Come to Stay

• Inaugurates steering committee on state police

•Says there’ll be zero tolerance for abuse of authority, misconduct, partisanship

• Tinubu also swears in RMAFC, FCSC commissioners







Newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, was sworn in yesterday as Nige-ria’s 23rd substantive IGP.

President Bola Tinubu administered the oath of office on Disu during a short afternoon ceremony at State House, Abuja, with a charge to go out and work.

Disu, who was recently appointed by Tinubu, declared shortly after his swearing that the long touted multi-level policing system, otherwise known as state police, had come to stay in the country.

He read the riot act to his men, whose welfare he promised to prioritise.

The new IGP said there will be zero tolerance for abuse of authority, misconduct, and partisanship on his watch. He vowed that public protests would henceforth be handled professionally.

To actualise the approach he was bringing to the table, Disu officially inaugurated a seven-member steering committee on the establishment of State Police in Nigeria.

The committee’s inauguration came four days after Tinubu urged the House of Representatives to amend the 1999 Constitution to accommodate a decentralised policing system.

Disu was last week named acting IGP after the resignation of his predecessor, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, at Council Chambers of State House, Abuja.

Tinubu, who did not read any speech after swearing in Disu, only told him, “You can go,” so that the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in 2026 could begin in earnest.

The president also administered oaths of office on six commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), and two commissioners of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The ceremonies, held just before the FEC meeting, was attended by ministers, top government officials, and family members of the appointees.

Addressing newsmen after taking the oath of office, Disu, who commented on potential protests amid global tensions, affirmed that state police had come to stay, and vowed to prioritise officers’ welfare.

He stated, “Everywhere in the world, we are aware that is what we call intelligence policing. Our ears are to the ground. We know we have groups of people, different kinds of Islamic sects in Nigeria.

“We have those who pay allegiance to this eastern part of the world as well. So, we know if anything happens in the eastern part of the world, the repercussion will come to us.

“So we are putting all necessary actions. You can see policemen on patrol, and most importantly, we are talking to them to ensure that they do not take laws and orders into their hands.”

Elaborating his approach, he said, “I made up my mind to ensure that my officers get to know that we are working for the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the citizens of the country are our bosses.”

Asked to comment on a committee he set up earlier on Wednesday morning to review state police, Disu stressed, “We don’t want it to seem as if others are taking decisions, and we, the most important people concerned, did not do anything. We want to ensure that the best thing is done.

“State police has come to stay, and the police should be able to do their own part in making it succeed. The police are not afraid. Our jobs are not being taken. It’s just an issue of partnership.”

Speaking on the longstanding welfare concerns for officers and men, the new police chief said, “It is somebody that is well-motivated that will put in their best. Our jobs are very difficult. Some few years ago, when I was Commissioner of Police, FCT, I was bold enough to announce that we lost 140 policemen just in a year.

“So the jobs are difficult. Men sleep out. A lot of people don’t have time to go back to their families. So the welfare is very, very vital, and I’m lucky to be working with a president, who has made up his mind to give us whatever we want.”

Speaking at his maiden meeting with strategic police managers at Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Disu directed officers and men of the Nigeria Police to maintain strict neutrality in all electoral engagements, declaring that his leadership will not tolerate partisanship or misconduct.

The IGP delivered a clear and uncompromising message on professional conduct, particularly as the country prepares for the 2027 elections.

He stated, “Let me state without ambiguity: there will be zero tolerance for partisanship, misconduct, or abuse of authority.

“Any officer found to have compromised neutrality, violated electoral laws, or acted outside approved rules of engagement will face swift and decisive disciplinary action, including prosecution, where applicable. There will be no exceptions and no excuses.”

Disu stressed that the role of the police in the electoral process was both critical and non-negotiable.

He said the credibility of the elections, the stability of Nigeria’s democracy, and public confidence in the system depended on the conduct of the force, as the lead agency in election security management.

Disu stressed, “As we approach the 2027 general election, our responsibility to the nation becomes heightened. The police must be firm in enforcing the law, impartial in decision-making, professional in conduct, and strictly neutral in all electoral engagements.”

He assured that the force would secure the electoral process before, during, and after the elections. This, he explained, included protecting democratic institutions, electoral officials, voters, and critical infrastructure, while ensuring that every Nigerian can exercise their civic rights freely and without intimidation.

On crowd management and the use of force, the IGP underscored the importance of restraint and respect for human rights. He stated that public order duties must be carried out with proportionality and in strict adherence to the rule of law.

“The use of force, where unavoidable, must always be lawful, measured, and accountable,” he cautioned.

While pledging close coordination with the armed forces, other security agencies, and the intelligence community, Disu stated that the Nigeria Police will retain its leadership role in election security, with clear command structures and defined responsibilities.

He assured Tinubu and Nigerians of his commitment to discharging his duties with diligence, integrity, and courage.

Beyond election security, the IGP outlined a broader vision for strengthening internal security.

He emphasised the need to move away from reactive and fragmented policing towards intelligence-led, evidence-based, and technology-driven strategies.

To that end, he announced plans to strengthen the force’s intelligence architecture, enhance inter-unit coordination, and improve information sharing across commands.

Disu said investments would be made in digital and cyber forensics, data analytics, surveillance technologies, and scientific crime scene management to ensure proactive responses to emerging threats.

By adopting those measures, he said the police would stay ahead of evolving criminal networks, counter transnational threats, and reinforce its position as a capable and credible lead agency in Nigeria’s internal security framework.

Addressing the welfare of personnel, Disu acknowledged that effective policing depended on the well-being of officers. He pledged that housing, remuneration, pensions, healthcare, and overall welfare would receive sustained attention under his administration.

“No police force can perform optimally if its officers are burdened by neglect,” he stated, adding that improved welfare and psychological support would boost morale and, ultimately, performance.

He concluded with an assurance of support for officers who upheld the values of the force.

He declared, “This leadership will stand with officers who do right and work diligently. Support will be given, but excellence will be demanded. Change is not coming; it is here—and it will be change for the better.”

IGP Disu Inaugurates Committee on State Police

Disu inaugurated a seven-member steering committee on the establishment of State Police in Nigeria. This came four days after Tinubu urged the House of Representatives to amend the 1999 Constitution to accommodate a decentralised policing system.

Tinubu made the call during an interfaith breaking of fast with members of the green chamber at State House. He emphasised that State Police had become necessary to address the country’s evolving security challenges.

The president emphasised that a decentralised policing structure would complement the existing federal system and promote intelligence-led, community-focused law enforcement.

Disu, while inaugurating the committee, addressed misconceptions surrounding state policing, stressing that it should not be interpreted as a replacement for or a reduction of the Nigeria Police.

“State policing is a complementary structure within a coordinated national security framework,” he said.

The committee comprised Professor Olu Ogunsakin (DG, National Institute for Police Studies, Jabi, Abuja) as Chairman; CP Bode Ojajuni as Secretary; and DCP Okebechi Agora, DCP Suleyman Gulma, ACP Ikechukwu Okafor, CSP Tolulope Ipinmisho, and CP Emmanuel Ojukwu (rtd), as members.

Outlining the committee’s terms of reference, Disu tasked them with shaping a framework that strengthened, rather than fragmented, the national security system.

Their mandate included reviewing existing policing models within and outside Nigeria, assessing community security needs, proposing operational frameworks for State Police, addressing recruitment, training and resource allocation, and developing robust accountability mechanisms to maintain public trust and professionalism.

He said, “The task before this committee is both significant and timely. It reflects our collective determination to strengthen Nigeria’s internal security architecture and ensure that policing remains responsive to the realities of our communities.”

Disu stressed that Nigeria continued to face evolving security challenges that required innovative solutions, strategic collaboration, and reform-minded thinking.

Accordig to him, “State Police is being carefully considered as part of broader efforts to enhance security governance, bring policing closer to communities, and deepen local participation in crime prevention.”

Disu highlighted the potential benefits of State Policing, saying by bringing law enforcement closer to communities, state police can improve local intelligence, enable faster responses to emerging threats, and foster stronger relationships between officers and citizens.

He said decentralisation would allow more efficient allocation of resources, with state governments addressing local security issues while the federal government focused on complex national challenges, such as terrorism, organised crime, cybercrime, and trafficking networks.

He stated that State Police would contribute to economic and social development by creating employment opportunities, while reinforcing Nigeria’s overall security capacity.

Disu stated, “This vision is one of synergy, not competition; partnership, not duplication. The Nigeria Police Force will continue to play its constitutional role as the primary national law enforcement institution.”

Disu urged the committee to approach their assignment with diligence, intellectual rigour, and patriotism.

“The expectations of Nigerians are high, and your recommendations will play a critical role in shaping the future of policing in our country,” he stated.