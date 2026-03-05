Co-Ownership Model Seeks to Widen Access to Urban Real Estate

Platter, a property investment company, has introduced a co-ownership platform that allows multiple investors to jointly acquire income-generating rental properties in Nigeria’s major cities.

The Chief Executive Officer of Platter, Unen Umeji, said the platform provides structured access to property investment for individuals who may not be able to afford full ownership.

“Real estate remains one of the most powerful tools for wealth creation in Nigeria, but access has been limited.For years, premium property ownership has been concentrated among high-capital investors. We believe more Nigerians should be able to participate in structured, income-generating assets.”

The platform enables investors to hold documented stakes in properties and receive rental income proportional to their contributions. Platter manages tenant screening, rent collection, and maintenance for co-owners.

Nigeria’s urban property market, particularly in Lagos and Abuja, has seen rising prices, making outright ownership difficult for many middle-income earners. Observers note that while real estate remains a reliable store of value, high capital requirements have restricted access.

Umeji said the platform focuses on more than accessibility.

“Our focus is not just accessibility,” she said. “It is structured. Co-ownership must be backed by clear legal frameworks, professional management and transparent reporting. Without that, people lose confidence.”

Each property listed on the platform undergoes due diligence, legal review, and market assessment before being offered to investors. Properties are selected in areas identified as high-growth corridors with rising rental demand and expanding infrastructure.

Explaining the company’s SMART strategy, she said acquisition decisions consider infrastructure trends, rental demand, and long-term appreciation potential.

“Strategic acquisition is key. We look at infrastructure expansion, rental demand and long-term appreciation potential. We are not just buying buildings; we are positioning for growth.”

She added that management support is central to the model, particularly for investors who do not wish to engage directly with tenants, highlighting governance and investor protection.

The platform targets young professionals, cooperatives, and Nigerians in the diaspora seeking structured exposure to the domestic property market.

Asked whether the model could change property ownership patterns in Nigeria, Umeji said it is not intended to replace traditional ownership.

“We are not claiming to replace traditional ownership,” she said. “What we are offering is an additional pathway, one that is structured, documented and professionally managed. Over time, we believe more Nigerians will see co-ownership as a practical way to build wealth.”

Industry observers note that technology-driven co-ownership models are gaining traction in markets where property prices have outpaced income growth. Rising urbanisation and housing demand in Nigeria could test the model’s effectiveness.