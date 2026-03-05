  • Thursday, 5th March, 2026

Alleged N2.4bn Fraud: Ex-Aviation Minister Oduah, One Other Enter Please Bargain Deal

Nigeria | 50 minutes ago

A former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, and one other charged with N2.5 billion fraud in an Abuja High Court on Thursday opted for a plea bargain deal.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Rotimi Oyedepo, who led the prosecution team, told the court that the defendants had approached the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for plea bargain.

”They have made moves to refund certain amount of money into the government coffers.

”What is left is the confirmation of receipt of the bank draft by the government,” Oyedepo told the court.

Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), counsel for Oduah, also confirmed what the prosecution counsel said.

Favour Osuanya, counsel for the second defendant, also confirmed the plea deal.

After listening, Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter until March 26, for report on the plea bargain agreement.

On February 12, Oyedepo informed the court that the application was in line with the provisions in Section 270 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Oyedepo told the court further that discussion is ongoing on the application and asked for a definite date for report or trial.

Oduah was arraigned in December 2025 alongside Gloria Odita, by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation on a-five-count charge bordering on alleged fraud, obtaining by false pretence, and criminal breach of trust.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants conspired to obtain N2.4 billion from the Federal Ministry of Aviation through Broad Waters Resources Nigeria Ltd and Global Offshore Marine Ltd under alleged fraudulent claims.

The offence, the prosecution said contravened the provisions of Sections 8(a) and 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act and is punishable under Section 1(3).

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them. (NAN)

