  • Thursday, 5th March, 2026

Accion MfB Commissions 76th Branch, Expands National Footprint

Business | 40 seconds ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Accion Microfinance Bank (MfB) has expanded its national footprint with the commissioning of its 76th branch nationwide and third outlet in Abuja, reinforcing its commitment to deepening financial inclusion across Nigeria.

The new branch, strategically located at Wuse Market, Herbert Macaulay Way, Wuse, Abuja, was officially opened on over the weekend.

In a statement issued by the bank, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Accion MfB, Mr. Taiwo Joda, described the development as a strategic move to support entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Federal Capital Territory.

Joda noted that the bank’s expansion aligns with its broader mission of promoting financial inclusion and empowering underserved communities with affordable and reliable banking services.
Also speaking, the Group Head, Operations, Mr. Ayodeji Mebude, reaffirmed the bank’s long-term commitment to service excellence and sustainable growth.

“We are committed to ensuring that every customer who walks into this branch experiences efficiency, professionalism and reliable service. Our systems, people and processes are fully aligned to support businesses and individuals as they grow,” he stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.