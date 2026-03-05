Accion MfB Commissions 76th Branch, Expands National Footprint

Sunday Ehigiator

Accion Microfinance Bank (MfB) has expanded its national footprint with the commissioning of its 76th branch nationwide and third outlet in Abuja, reinforcing its commitment to deepening financial inclusion across Nigeria.

The new branch, strategically located at Wuse Market, Herbert Macaulay Way, Wuse, Abuja, was officially opened on over the weekend.

In a statement issued by the bank, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Accion MfB, Mr. Taiwo Joda, described the development as a strategic move to support entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Federal Capital Territory.

Joda noted that the bank’s expansion aligns with its broader mission of promoting financial inclusion and empowering underserved communities with affordable and reliable banking services.

Also speaking, the Group Head, Operations, Mr. Ayodeji Mebude, reaffirmed the bank’s long-term commitment to service excellence and sustainable growth.

“We are committed to ensuring that every customer who walks into this branch experiences efficiency, professionalism and reliable service. Our systems, people and processes are fully aligned to support businesses and individuals as they grow,” he stated.