Usman Onoja Appointed Chairman of Lovonus MFB

Nume Ekeghe

The board of directors of Lovonus Microfinance Bank Limited has approved the appointment of Usman Onoja as Chairman, following the retirement of Alfred Okoigun from the role after more than a decade of pioneering leadership.

Okoigun has since transitioned to Chairman of Lovonus Group of Companies, marking the end of an era that saw the bank record significant milestones. Under his stewardship, Lovonus MFB expanded its customer base, strengthened its balance sheet and secured land for the construction of the Group’s permanent headquarters. His elevation was commemorated at a send-off ceremony in Lagos, where stakeholders paid tribute to his contributions to the institution’s stability and growth.

In a statement, Onoja acknowledged the transformational strides recorded under Okoigun’s leadership, noting that the bank bolstered its capital base, enhanced governance structures, broadened its service offerings and deepened its commitment to financial inclusion.

“The growth we celebrate today is not accidental. It is the outcome of deliberate strategy, institutional discipline and forward-thinking leadership. Beyond financial performance and institutional milestones, your most enduring contribution may well be the culture you entrenched a culture of integrity, accountability, resilience and service excellence,” Onoja said.