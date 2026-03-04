TUNJI DISU AND NIGERIA’S SECURITY CHALLENGES

ABIODUN OLUWADARE urges the new Police boss to rebuild confidence between citizens and the police

The appointment of Olatunji Disu as Inspector-General of Police by the President Bola Tinubu represents more than a routine leadership transition. It arrives at a moment when Nigeria’s internal security challenges have reached an apogee of complexity, ever witnessed that demands not only operational competence but institutional reinvention.

Across Africa’s most populous nation, insurgency, banditry, organised crime, cyber threats, separatist agitations, and rising urban criminality intersect with youth unemployment and declining public trust in state institutions. In this environment, leadership of the Nigeria Police Force is no longer merely administrative; it is strategic, political, and deeply symbolic.

Under the statutory framework guiding the tenure of service chiefs established by the National Assembly of Nigeria, the new Inspector-General is expected to serve a fixed term. That period constitutes a rare window for continuity in Nigeria’s public institutions, and perhaps the country’s best opportunity in years to undertake meaningful policing reform.

The question confronting Nigerians and international observers alike is straightforward: can Disu transform a force historically criticised for inefficiency and distrust into a modern security institution capable of confronting twenty-first century threats? The world is watching!

Nigeria’s current security landscape is defined by asymmetry. Violent actors rarely resemble conventional adversaries. Insurgent groups exploit terrain and technology; bandit networks flourish in poorly governed rural spaces; cybercriminals operate across borders; and economic hardship feeds recruitment into criminal enterprises. Crime, ideology, and socio-economic frustration increasingly overlap. Policing, therefore, cannot rely solely on force deployment. It must become intelligence-driven, preventive, and community-centred.

Disu inherits not simply a policing challenge but a governance challenge: restoring legitimacy to state authority where citizens often feel unprotected or unheard.

One of the most urgent tasks before the new Inspector-General is rebuilding confidence between citizens and the police. Security institutions function effectively only when the public views them as legitimate. Significantly, Disu signalled an early philosophical shift upon assuming office, declaring that “the citizens are the Boss, and the era of impunity is over.” The statement, simple yet profound, reframes policing authority as deriving from public trust rather than coercive power.

If implemented consistently, this principle could redefine the relationship between Nigerians and their police service.

Community Policing Beyond Rhetoric:

Community policing has long appeared in policy documents but rarely in sustained practice. For reform to succeed, officers must become visible partners within communities rather than distant symbols of authority.

Local intelligence remains the most reliable early-warning system against crime and insurgency. Traditional rulers, youth organisations, religious institutions, and civil society groups possess knowledge often unavailable through formal channels. Institutionalising town-hall engagements, community safety committees, and culturally informed policing can transform intelligence gathering from surveillance into cooperation.

When citizens trust officers, information flows naturally, and prevention becomes possible.

Nigeria’s security realities are not uniform; they are profoundly shaped by geography, demography, culture, and economic conditions. The threats confronting communities in the North-West’s vast rural corridors, where banditry thrives on mobility, porous borders, and limited state presence, differ fundamentally from the technologically enabled urban crimes emerging in cities such as Lagos and Abuja. Similarly, coastal piracy, farmer–herder conflicts, separatist agitations, cybercrime networks, and communal violence each demand distinct operational responses. A single, rigid command model cannot adequately address such varied security environments.

Effective policing in a country of Nigeria’s scale, therefore, requires calibrated decentralisation. Granting operational flexibility to state and zonal commands, while preserving unified national strategy and standards at Force Headquarters, would enable commanders closest to the problem to design context-specific solutions informed by real-time local intelligence. Field leadership must possess the authority to deploy resources swiftly, adapt patrol strategies, collaborate with community structures, and respond dynamically to emerging threats without awaiting prolonged central approval.

Decentralisation, however, must not translate into fragmentation. Strategic coordination from headquarters remains essential to maintain national coherence, professional standards, and constitutional accountability. Clear performance benchmarks, regular operational reviews, and transparent reporting systems should serve as safeguards, ensuring that increased autonomy enhances responsiveness while preventing abuse of authority or uneven enforcement across regions. A digitally integrated command-and-control architecture linking all commands can reinforce unity of purpose while empowering innovation at operational levels.

In an adaptive and rapidly evolving security environment, excessive centralisation risks operational paralysis, slowing decision-making, weakening initiative, and distancing policing from local realities. By contrast, structured decentralisation transforms the police from a reactive bureaucracy into an agile national institution capable of learning, adapting, and responding effectively to Nigeria’s diverse and changing security challenges.

Welfare Reform as Security Policy: No police institution can achieve professionalism while neglecting the welfare of its personnel. Poor housing, inadequate healthcare, and uncertain career progression weaken morale and erode discipline. Disu has acknowledged this reality directly, affirming that he will prioritise officer welfare because “motivated people can put in their best.” This recognition reflects an important institutional truth: ethical policing begins with motivated officers who feel protected by the system they serve.

Investment in housing schemes, insurance protection, psychological support, and merit-based promotion structures should therefore be viewed not as benefits but as national security imperatives.

Modern security success depends less on visible patrols than on invisible intelligence networks. Criminal organisations increasingly rely on digital communication and financial systems that require technological responses.

Priorities for reform should include integrated intelligence databases across agencies, expanded forensic capabilities, cybercrime expertise, and predictive data analytics. Nigeria must transition from reacting to incidents to anticipating threats.

One of Nigeria’s most underestimated security threats is youth unemployment. Large populations of economically excluded young people create recruitment pools for criminal networks, extremist movements, and violent agitation.

While employment creation lies primarily outside policing mandates, the Inspector-General can influence outcomes through inter-agency coordination. The police leadership should: Partner with vocational and youth development programmes.

Support diversion programmes for first-time offenders. Encourage community engagement initiatives that integrate youth into local security partnerships.

Security cannot be separated from economic inclusion. A policing strategy that ignores socio-economic realities risks perpetual crisis management.

Managing Agitations with Legitimacy:

Ethnic tensions and perceptions of marginalisation increasingly shape Nigeria’s political atmosphere. Heavy-handed policing responses risk deepening grievances.

Measured policing grounded in constitutional rights, dialogue-oriented engagement during protests, strict enforcement against officers who violate human rights standards, and specialised conflict mediation training can transform the police into a stabilising national institution rather than a source of escalation.

A police institution perceived as neutral becomes a stabilising national symbol and a powerful instrument of peace; one perceived as partisan becomes a catalyst for unrest.

Technology as a Non-Negotiable Reform

Nigeria cannot confront digital-age crime with analogue systems. Technology adoption should define Disu’s reform legacy. Nationwide digital reporting platforms/systems, body-worn cameras to improve accountability, biometric offender databases, drone surveillance in high-risk and vulnerable regions, and integrated emergency response systems should define the technological backbone of policing reform.

Technology enhances both efficiency and accountability, two pillars essential for rebuilding public confidence.

Institutional credibility ultimately depends on internal discipline. The Inspector-General has pledged “zero tolerance for corruption” and reiterated that impunity within the force will no longer be tolerated.

Such commitments set a high moral benchmark. Their success will depend on independent complaint mechanisms, transparent disciplinary procedures, and promotion systems tied to performance and integrity rather than patronage.

Institutional culture changes not through declarations alone but through consistent enforcement.

Nigeria’s security ecosystem includes military forces, intelligence agencies, civil defence structures, and regional initiatives. Fragmentation often undermines operational success. Joint command centres, intelligence-sharing protocols, and unified communication systems are essential to ensuring coordination rather than rivalry among agencies confronting shared threats.

Beyond policy prescriptions lies a deeper variable: leadership character. Having risen through the ranks, Disu combines operational experience with institutional memory, assets that position him to attempt meaningful reform.

His greatest challenge may not be defeating criminals but transforming organisational culture: replacing fear with professionalism, opacity with transparency, and authority with service.

Nigeria requires not merely a strong police chief but a reform-minded statesman in uniform.

The fixed tenure granted under Nigeria’s legal framework provides continuity rarely available in public administration. Within four years, reform can move from vision to institutional habit, if guided by clarity and consistency.

Five pillars appear essential: trust-building policing; intelligence-driven operations;

technological modernisation;

youth-focused preventive security, and

institutional accountability.

Together, they offer a pathway toward sustainable internal security.

Nigeria stands at a decisive moment. Security challenges threaten economic stability, democratic consolidation, and social cohesion. The appointment of Olatunji Disu as Nigerian IGP, therefore, carries expectations extending far beyond institutional routine.

History remembers leaders not for occupying office but for transforming institutions. Whether this moment becomes another administrative cycle or the beginning of a policing renaissance will depend on the alignment between declared intentions and sustained action.

The Inspector-General has set an ambitious tone: citizens first, welfare prioritised, impunity ended, corruption rejected. The nation, and indeed the international community, now watches to see whether those words can reshape one of Africa’s most consequential security institutions.

The burden of command has begun. Its outcome will shape Nigeria’s security trajectory for years to come. As Augustine of Hippo warned centuries ago, “without justice, what are kingdoms but great robberies?” The success of this new leadership will ultimately depend on ensuring that justice – visible, consistent, and impartial, becomes the daily language of Nigerian policing.

Oluwadare is a Professor of Security and Strategy, Department of Political Science,

Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna