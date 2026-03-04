Tinubu Swears in Tunji Disu As Substantive IGP

* Administers oath of office on RMAFC, FCSC commissioners

* Presides over maiden FEC meeting in 2026

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday afternoon administered oath of office on Tunji Disu as the 23rd Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The event, which took place at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, also saw the president swearing in six commissioners of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and two from the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The ceremonies, which preceded the maiden Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in 2026, was witnessed by ministers, top government officials and members of appointee’s families.

The FEC took off immediately after the swearing-in ceremony with a considerable number of members of council in attendance.

Those in attendance include Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Esther Walson-Jack.

Most of the ministers are also present

Details later…