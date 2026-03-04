Sovereign Trust Insurance Equips Saka Tinubu Traders

Ebere Nwoji

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, said during this year’s Valentine day celebration, it showed love to traders at the Saka Tinubu Market community in Victoria Island, Lagos, with a fire safety initiative, tagged, “Protecting What You Love.”

The Underwriting firm said it partnered with the Federal Fire Service in organising a fire drill and sensitisation program designed to equip the traders with life-saving skills.

The event emphasised prompt responses to fire emergencies in and around the market space.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Marketing and Business Development Division of the Sovereign Trust, Olajumoke Olatubosun, explained to the gathering the rationale behind the gesture. “At Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, our commitment to our communities extends beyond financial protection. We are concerned about the well-being of our customers and the things they hold dear to their hearts. On this Valentine, we wanted to give a gift that truly matters—the gift of safety and preparedness by empowering the traders here at Saka Tinubu Market with the knowledge to handle fire incidents whenever it occurs. The collaboration underscores the critical role of public-private partnerships in enhancing urban safety”, she explained.

On its part, the Federal Fire Service lauded the initiative by commending Sovereign Trust Insurance for its proactive approach to corporate social responsibility and its investment in public safety education.