Rivers Assembly Set to Screen Nine Commissioner Nominees

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State House of Assembly is set to screen a new set of commissioner nominees sent to it by the State Executive Council for consideration.

A statement issued yesterday, which was signed by the Assembly Clerk, Dr Emeka Amadi, stated that the nominees for the appointment should submit their curriculum vitae and photocopies of their credentials to the Assembly.

It was further directed that all required documents should be forwarded to the office of the Clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly at the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters.

The nominees are Prof Datonye Alasia, Mr. Tonye Bellgam, Prof Temple Nwofor, Dr. Peters Nwagor, Mrs. Charity Deemua, Tamuno Williams, Mr. Lekue Kenneth, Otonye TKD Amachree, and Amairigha Edward Hart.

Part of the statement stated: “The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites nominees for appointment as commissioners and members of the Rivers State Executive Council to submit forty (40) sets of their Curriculum vitae (CV), photocopies of credentials, and evidence of compliance with tax obligations.”

Recently, the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, swore in the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, and Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr. Sunny Ewule.

    Meanwhile, the date for the screening was not mentioned in the statement by the House of Assembly Clerk.

