NIMC Intensifies Ward-Level NIN Enrolment, Urges Nigerians to Register

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding Nigeria’s digital identity database as its nationwide ward-level enrolment drive for the National Identification Number (NIN) gains momentum across the federation.

The exercise, which began on February 16, 2026, is designed to bring registration services closer to the grassroots by decentralising enrolment to ward levels in all states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the Commission, the initiative is already recording steady progress, with officials deployed to designated centres to capture new registrants.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesman of the Commission, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, NIMC underscored the critical role of the NIN in accessing essential government and financial services, describing it as the backbone of Nigeria’s identity management system.

The Commission stressed that possession of the NIN remains mandatory for participation in a growing number of public and private sector services.

“The ward-level enrolment is part of our strategy to ensure inclusive identity coverage and to eliminate barriers that may prevent citizens and legal residents from registering,” the Commission said.

NIMC called on Nigerians who are yet to enroll to seize the opportunity presented by the decentralised exercise by visiting designated centres within their wards.

The agency advised prospective registrants to verify the nearest enrolment locations through its official website, cooperate with enrolment officers, and provide accurate and verifiable information during the process.

To curb misinformation, the Commission urged the public to rely strictly on its verified communication channels, including its website (www.nimc.gov.ng) and official social media platforms on X (@nimc_ng), Instagram (@nimc_ng), Facebook (National Identity Management Commission – NIMC), and LinkedIn.

The agency also highlighted additional digital services available to the public. Applicants can initiate pre-enrolment through the online portal at penrol.nimc.gov.ng, while individuals seeking data corrections or updates can use the self-service modification platform at selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng.

For secure digital verification, Nigerians were encouraged to download the NIN Authentication (NINAuth) App from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

NIMC further provided its customer care helpline, 0800-061-6462, for inquiries and assistance.

Reaffirming its mandate, the Commission stated it remains focused on delivering “assured identity” to all Nigerians and legal residents, noting that a comprehensive and reliable identity database is essential for national planning, security coordination, and efficient service delivery.