National Assembly Moves to Domesticate AfCFTA, Tightens Oversight for Nigeria’s Economic Gains

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The leadership of the National Assembly yesterday pledged decisive legislative action and stronger oversight to ensure that Nigeria fully harnesses the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day capacity-building workshop on “The Role of Lawmakers in the National Implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement and its Eight Associated Protocols,” President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said treaties would remain ineffective without deliberate domestication and sustained parliamentary scrutiny.

Represented by Senator Ibrahim Khalid, Akpabio described AfCFTA as a historic opportunity to reposition Africa’s economy, noting that ratification alone would not guarantee results.

“A single market of over 1.4 billion people presents immense possibilities, but treaties will not implement themselves. Implementation must follow ratification,” he said.

He stressed that the National Assembly must translate continental commitments into practical national outcomes.

The workshop was organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Akpabio said lawmakers must thoroughly examine AfCFTA’s protocols, legislate strategically and strengthen oversight to safeguard national interests.

He called for a review of existing trade, customs, competition, intellectual property and digital commerce laws to ensure alignment with Nigeria’s obligations under the continental trade framework, while protecting vulnerable sectors and small businesses.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, also underscored the legislature’s role in driving implementation.

Represented by Hon. Rabiu Yusuf, Chairman of the House Committee on Treaties, Agreements and Protocols, Abbas described AfCFTA as one of Africa’s most ambitious integration initiatives.

He said the effectiveness of the agreement would depend on coordinated national implementation, adding that legislative backing was essential to make treaty commitments operational.

The Speaker further highlighted the National Assembly’s constitutional authority over appropriation, noting that adequate funding would be required for customs modernisation, support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), trade infrastructure and data systems for monitoring and evaluation.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senior Special Assistant on Policy, Dr. Deji Adeshile, said Nigeria’s Industrial Policy 2025 places trade competitiveness and regional integration at the centre of industrial transformation.

He stated that aligning domestic legislation and institutional frameworks with AfCFTA protocols would facilitate seamless trade, protect investments and enhance competitiveness, particularly for MSMEs.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of UNECA’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Melaku Desta, said the success of AfCFTA would ultimately depend on effective implementation at the national level.

He noted that empirical projections show significant potential growth in intra-African trade under AfCFTA, but cautioned that such gains hinge on full compliance with legal and regulatory commitments by member states.

Desta urged lawmakers to ensure that executive actions align with continental obligations while safeguarding national interests.

Earlier, the Director-General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, said AfCFTA represents one of Africa’s most far-reaching economic initiatives in recent history.

He emphasised that legislatures play a central role in the domestication of international agreements, enactment of enabling laws, budgetary approvals and oversight of implementation.

The three-day programme is expected to deepen lawmakers’ understanding of AfCFTA’s eight protocols, clarify Nigeria’s obligations and strengthen the capacity of parliamentary staff to provide technical and research support.

Participants include senators, members of the House of Representatives, clerks, legislative aides and trade policy experts.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that the engagement would translate into concrete legislative reforms aimed at positioning Nigeria as a leading beneficiary of the continental trade pact.