Lagos Gallery Weekend Unveils Activities

Yinka Olatunbosun

Returning for the third time after successful earlier editions, the annual Lagos Gallery Weekend (LGW), bridging the gap between the public and the art world, is set to again activate the city’s vibrant art ecosystem under the definitive theme, Art for All.

Following a landmark inaugural year that drew over 10,000 visitors, the premier citywide celebration of contemporary art is promoting inclusivity this year with an increased number of activities catering to children and adults from all walks of life.

As part of its mission to establish Lagos as a sustainable creative hub, the weekend brings together numerous galleries and cultural institutions to showcase the city’s vibrant art scene, featuring a lineup of activities.

Presented by Art Report Africa and supported by +234 Art Fair, the initiative assembles leading art spaces through several days of coordinated exhibitions and special programming.

Created for both local enthusiasts and international travelers, Director, LGW, Sunshine Alaibe, noted that it serves as a curated gateway to Lagos, providing logistical guides and cultural insights for anyone looking to navigate the city’s complex and exciting art ecosystem.

Unveiling activities for this year’s weekend, she noted that 20 galleries will be participating with added workshops and participatory events.

“The Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga Centre will serve as the primary physical touchpoint. It functions as an educational marketplace featuring specialised workshops, an art-focused library, and the central location to meet the LGW team. Curated navigation routes will help visitors personalise their journeys, selecting paths focused on contemporary mastery, emerging experimentalism, or historical legacies.

“In a special collaboration with A Third Space, LGW will host an immersive programme exploring the dynamic relationship between Nigerian art, design, and music history through a curated list of talks and editorial storytelling,” she said.

Participating galleries and institutions this year include Ikoyi kó, Alliance Francaise, SOTO Gallery, Kokopelli Gallery, Victoria Island Alexis Galleries, O’DA Art Gallery, FF Projects (Alara), Nahous, Windsor Gallery, and Adegbola Gallery. Others include Nomadic Art Gallery, Bloom Art, Lekki and Oniru Nike Art Gallery, Art Pantheon, Creath, Sachs Gallery, Lagos Island Nuru Gallery, Yemisi Shyllon Museum, John Randle Centre, and CCA.

Alaibe revealed that, beyond traditional gallery walls, guided tours of architectural landmarks in partnership with Chisco Transport to places like the National Theatre, Yemisi Shyllon Museum, and Jaekel House are underway.

“Curated weekend routes provide a seamless way to explore these landmarks alongside leading galleries and local hotspots.”

Stressing that LGW is not an art fair, she said the aim is to foster a culture of appreciation, dialogue,e and community while ensuring to focus on the intrinsic value of art and the people/communities that run them.

Adding that the weekend has something for everyone ranging from talks, curated tours with dedicated tour guides, live drawing sessions, introduction to 3D art, exhibitions and collaborations with industry stakeholders and players, she said: “Art has many facets; there is so much more to art than what many think and that is what we want to introduce to everyone, hence the theme. We will be holding eight curated tours across Ikoyi, Lekki, ki and Victoria Island. There would also be a children’s programme for students and young ones on March 5 as well as workshops and talks, including one focused on women in art (which coincides with women’s week) and the art of collecting.”

Stressing that it is free to attend but registration is needed, she said some workshops are paid for, but the prices are affordable.

Kicking off on Wednesday Saturdayy March 4, with a Press Day, Alaibe said on Thursday would be preview day, while Friday to Sunday is the public open day and will be focused on Ikoyi, VI, Ikeja, and Lekki on the three different days respectively.