Kaylabit to Launch Crypto Trading, Banking Services App

Sunday Okobi

Kaylabit Digital Limited has concluded preparations to launch an app that will unify crypto trading, gift cards conversion to cash, bills payment, and banking-like services into a single digital ecosystem.

The crypto exchange platform, which represents a growing generation of fintech platforms that seek to unify these initiatives, is a comprehensive service suite which aligns with market needs particularly among digital natives and business users.

In a statement signed and made available to THISDAY yesterday by the Chief Executive Officer, Digital Limited, Kehinde Lawal, he noted that Kaylabit’s multi-feature strategy reflects broader fintech trends in the region, where startups bundle financial products into single mobile experiences that lower entry barriers for users who are unbanked, underbanked, or seeking digital asset exposure, adding that this mirrors competitors that combine crypto, gift card trading, bill payments, and virtual cards into a single service suite.

According to the statement, Kaylabit markets itself as an all-in-one digital asset trading and payment solution, enabling users to buy, sell, and manage cryptocurrency including major digital coins, trade gift cards, converting digital gift codes into other forms of value.

It further stated that pay utility bills such as airtime, data, and subscription services directly through the app, adding that there is also the use of virtual account numbers to support diverse financial interactions, and convert crypto and other assets into cash or digital payments swiftly.