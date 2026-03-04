Illicit drugs as threat to global security

I write in response to the recent report by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency regarding the arrest of a China-based Nigerian businessman and two Angolan nationals for cocaine trafficking at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. This development once again draws public attention to the persistent threat of international drug trafficking and its damaging effects on our country and the wider world.

According to the official statement by NDLEA, the suspects allegedly ingested significant quantities of cocaine in attempt to transport the drugs across international borders. Through surveillance, intelligence efforts, and medical supervision, authorities were able to recover 236 wraps of cocaine. The incident highlights the complex and dangerous methods employed by trafficking networks, as well as the serious health risks taken by individuals involved in such acts.

Beyond the arrests, this situation reflects a broader concern. Drug trafficking continues to undermine Nigerian society. It contributes to criminality, disturbs family stability, and erodes social values. The pursuit of quick financial gain through illegal activities often points to deeper socio-economic pressures such as unemployment, poverty, and the desire for rapid success without regard for consequences.

The impact on young people is particularly troubling. Youths are frequently targeted, either as consumers or as couriers lured by promises of easy money. Involvement in drug-related activities can destroy educational prospects, limit career opportunities, and expose young individuals to violence and legal consequences that may affect them for life. When illicit wealth is glorified, it weakens the culture of diligence, patience, and lawful enterprise that any stable society depends upon.

Drug trafficking is not confined within national borders. It is a transnational crime that links multiple countries through networks that exploit global travel and trade systems. The presence of foreign nationals in this case underscores the international dimension of the problem. Effective response therefore requires cooperation among nations, intelligence sharing, and sustained commitment to border security and public awareness.

While enforcement actions are necessary, long-term solutions must go beyond arrests. Greater investment in youth empowerment, job creation, education, and community engagement is essential. Public awareness campaigns should continue to highlight the human, social, and economic costs of drug trafficking. At the same time, relevant institutions responsible for drug control must receive adequate support to carry out their mandates effectively.

Fola Adeladun, Akure, Ondo State