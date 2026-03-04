IGP Disu Inaugurates Steering Committee on Establishment of State Police

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has officially inaugurated a seven-member steering committee on the establishment of State Police in Nigeria, just four days after President Bola Tinubu urged the House of Representatives to amend the 1999 Constitution to accommodate a decentralised policing system.

President Tinubu made the call during an interfaith breaking of fast with members of the Green Chamber at the State House, emphasising that State Police has become essential to addressing the country’s evolving security challenges.

He highlighted that a decentralised policing structure would complement the existing federal system and promote intelligence-led, community-focused law enforcement.

Disu, while inaugurating the committee, addressed misconceptions surrounding State Policing, stressing that it should not be interpreted as a replacement for or a reduction of the Nigeria Police Force. “State Policing is a complementary structure within a coordinated national security framework,” he said.

The committee comprises Prof. Olu Ogunsakin (DG, National Institute for Police Studies, Jabi, Abuja) as Chairman; CP Bode Ojajuni as Secretary; and members DCP Okebechi Agora, DCP Suleyman Gulma, ACP Ikechukwu Okafor, CSP Tolulope Ipinmisho, and CP Emmanuel Ojukwu (Rtd).

Outlining the committee’s terms of reference, Disu tasked them with shaping a framework that strengthens, rather than fragments, the national security system. Their mandate includes reviewing existing policing models within and outside Nigeria, assessing community security needs, proposing operational frameworks for State Police, addressing recruitment, training and resource allocation, and developing robust accountability mechanisms to maintain public trust and professionalism.

“The task before this committee is both significant and timely,” Disu said. “It reflects our collective determination to strengthen Nigeria’s internal security architecture and ensure that policing remains responsive to the realities of our communities.”

He stressed that Nigeria continues to face evolving security challenges that require innovative solutions, strategic collaboration, and reform-minded thinking. “State Police is being carefully considered as part of broader efforts to enhance security governance, bring policing closer to communities, and deepen local participation in crime prevention,” he added.

Disu also highlighted the potential benefits of State Policing. By bringing law enforcement closer to communities, State Police can improve local intelligence, enable faster responses to emerging threats, and foster stronger relationships between officers and citizens.

Decentralisation would allow more efficient allocation of resources, with state governments addressing local security issues while the Federal Government focuses on complex national challenges such as terrorism, organised crime, cybercrime, and trafficking networks.

He further noted that State Police would contribute to economic and social development by creating employment opportunities, while reinforcing Nigeria’s overall security capacity. “This vision is one of synergy, not competition; partnership, not duplication. The Nigeria Police Force will continue to play its constitutional role as the primary national law enforcement institution,” he said.

Disu urged the committee to approach their assignment with diligence, intellectual rigour, and patriotism. “The expectations of Nigerians are high, and your recommendations will play a critical role in shaping the future of policing in our country,” he concluded.

This initiative marks a strategic step towards modernising Nigeria’s policing system and enhancing its responsiveness to local and national security needs.