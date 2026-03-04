FG Drags Social Crusader to Court for Allegedly Cyberstalking Interior Minister 

* As civil society group kicks

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal Government has dragged a social crusader, Emorioloye Owolemi, before the Akure division of the Federal High Court, for allegedly cyberstalking Nigeria’s Interior Minister, Olubumi Tunji-Ojo

In the two-count charge marked: FHC/AK/3C/26, the defendant is being accused of intentionally making offensive statements against the minister via his Facebook page.

The alleged offence is said to be contrary to Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act as amended, 2024 and punishable under the same Act.

Count one read: “That you, EMORIOLOYE OWOLEMI, Male, Adult, on or about the 23rd day of December 2025, at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly and intentionally sent messages and/or other electronic communications through a computer system and/or network to the public via Facebook, against the Honourable Minister of interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olubunmi Tunji- Ojo, whose messages were grossly offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing in

character, thereby committing the offence of cyberstalking.”

Count two borders on Cyberstalking by threat and harassment an offence said to be contrary to Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, as amended, 2024 and punishable under the same Act.

It read: That you, EMORIOLOYE OWOLEMI, Male, Adult, on or about the 23rd day of December 2025, at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly and intentionally sent electronic messages through a computer system to the public via Faccbook.”

While hearing has been fixed for March 26, If convicted, Owolemi faces penalties under the Cybercrimes Act, including imprisonment or fines.

The case is happening amid controversy surrounding Tunji-Ojo’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, with allegations of forgery and abuse of power.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, had on February 14, 2026 granted a request by an activist, Emorioloye Owolemi, for inquiry into the academic qualifications of the current Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo

Justice Binta Nyako granted the permission while ruling in an exparte application brought before her by the social crusader, Owolemi.

Owolemi had approached the court seeking an order of court to inquire into the Secondary School Certificate said to have been issued to the Minister by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

A coalition of civil society organisations had petitioned the National Assembly, Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), demanding an investigation into the authenticity of the minister’s 2023 NYSC certificate.

Meanwhile, a civil society group, Concerned Citizens Leadership Integrity and Transparency Advocacy Initiative (CLITA), has condemned Tunji-Ojo’s court action, saying Nigeria is a democratic society, where constructive criticism is allowed.

“What this step by Olubumi Tunji-Ojo has shown is that he’s not learning anything from President Bola Tinubu who has accepted constructive criticism as part of recipe for good governance,” it said.

“Issues has been raised about the minister’s credentials, the responsible cause of action should have been the minister explaining himself or trying to exonerate himself. Instead of towing this civil procedure, the minister has resorted to intimidating dissenting voices by the illegal use of state apparatus,” the Executive Director, Concerned Citizens Leadership Integrity and Transparency Advocacy Initiative (CLITA) said in a statement in Abuja, Wednesday.

