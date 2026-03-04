Disu: State Police Has Come to Stay

*Vows to handle public protests professionally, prioritise officers welfare

.Tinubu swears in RMAFC, FCSC commissioners

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday afternoon administered oath of office on Mr Olatunji Disu as the the 23rd Inspector-General of Police with a charge on him to go out and work.

The President, swore in Disu who was last Wednesday named the Acting Inspector-General of Police after the resignation of Mr Kayode Egbetokun as IG at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu, who did not read any speech after swearing in Disu as substantive IGP only told the new appointee “you can go”, so that the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeing in 2026 can begin in earnest.

The President also administered oaths of office to six commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and two from the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The ceremonies, held just before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, drew ministers, top government officials, and family members of the appointees.

The FEC.meeting commenced immediately afterward, with those in attendance to include Vice President Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser,allam Nuhu Ribadu and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Esther Walson-Jack. Most ministers were also present.

Addressing newsmen after taking oath of office, the new IGP, Disu commented on potential protests amid global tensions, affirmed state police has come to stay, and vowed to prioritise officers’ welfare.

According to him: “Everywhere in the world, we are aware that is what we call intelligence policing. Our ears are to the ground. We know we have groups of people, different kinds of Islamic sects in Nigeria. We have those who pay allegiance to this eastern part of the world as well. So we know if anything happens in the eastern part of the world, the repercussion will come to us.

“So we are putting all necessary actions. You can see policemen on patrol, and most importantly, we are talking to them to ensure that they do not take laws and orders into their hands.”

On what his approach will look like, he said: “I made up my mind to ensure that my officers get to know that we are working for the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the citizens of the country are our bosses.”

Asked to comment on a committee he set up earlier on Wednesday morning to review state police from the Nigeria Police perspective, Disu stressed: “We don’t want it to seem as if others are taking decisions, and we, the most important people concerned, did not do anything. We want to ensure that the best thing is done.

“State police has come to stay, and the police should be able to do their own part in making it succeed. The police are not afraid. Our jobs are not being taken. It’s just an issue of partnership.”

On longstanding welfare concerns for officers and men, the police chief said: “It is somebody that is well motivated that will put in their best. Our jobs are very difficult. Some few years ago, when I was Commissioner of Police FCT, I was bold enough to announce that we lost 140 policemen just in a year.

“So the jobs are difficult. Men sleep out. A lot of people don’t have time to go back to their families. So the welfare is very, very vital, and I’m lucky to be working with a president who has made up his mind to give us whatever we want.”