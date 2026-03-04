Chevening Alumni Association Completes Close-out of SWEEAP Project

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Chevening Alumni Association of Nigeria (CAAN), in collaboration with Do Take Action, has successfully hosted the high-level close-out reception of the Scaling Women’s Economic Empowerment through Affirmative Procurement (SWEEAP) project, at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Abuja.

The reception convened procurement stakeholders, development partners, private sector leaders, women beneficiaries, and Chevening alumni to celebrate the achievements of the programme and explore pathways for scaling gender-responsive procurement reform across Nigeria.

Over the course of implementation, a statement said the SWEEAP training programme achieved measurable results in strengthening women’s participation in public procurement systems across Kano and Rivers States.

A total of 691 women entrepreneurs were trained on procurement processes, compliance requirements, and competitive bidding strategies, equipping them with the technical knowledge and practical tools required to navigate public contracting systems effectively.

As an early impact outcome, three women entrepreneurs secured public procurement contracts, with award decisions directly attributable to the enhanced competencies and preparedness gained through the training.

The statement added that the close-out reception featured the presentation of the SWEEAP project report and policy briefs, recognition of outstanding women entrepreneurs who demonstrated excellence during the training programme, and commitments from key stakeholders.

Delivering remarks at the reception, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Lever, underscored the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) perspective and the UK’s commitment to inclusive growth.

“It is inspiring to see the impact our Chevening alumni are driving across Nigeria. Through programmes like SWEEAP, supported by the Chevening Alumni Programme Fund, we are already seeing clear results: 691 beneficiaries trained and over 500 women owned businesses now pursuing procurement opportunities in Kano and Rivers States. Congratulations to all beneficiaries receiving awards today,” Lever stated.

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr Adebowale Adedokun, reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to strengthening women-owned businesses within Nigeria’s procurement ecosystem.

“The Bureau is advancing a structured reform agenda to embed inclusive procurement within Nigeria’s legal and institutional framework. Through the ongoing amendment of the Public Procurement Act and engagement with the National Assembly, we are strengthening provisions that support women-owned businesses and Community-Based Public Procurement.

“Under this framework, contracts – particularly those valued below N15 million – will be prioritised for qualified businesses within local government areas, with simplified and streamlined documentation requirements to lower entry barriers. These measures, backed by the Federal Government, are designed to ensure sustainability, transparency, and progressive capacity development for women-led enterprises across the country,” Adedokun said.

Also in attendance was the Director General of the Rivers State Bureau on Public Procurement (RSBoPP), Dr. Ine Briggs, who reaffirmed the Bureau’s regulatory commitment to advancing inclusive procurement.

“This initiative is significant because it addresses a structural imbalance within the public procurement system. As regulators, we recognise our responsibility not only to shape the framework but to influence institutions in ways that expand opportunity.

“We have committed to integrating more women-owned businesses into our contractor database, deliberately inviting their participation, and tracking measurable outcomes. Beyond that, we will continue to train, advertise opportunities, and benchmark best practices to ensure women in Rivers State are not inadvertently excluded, but are intentionally positioned to compete and succeed within the system,” Briggs stated.

The Chevening Alumni Association of Nigeria, represented by Mr Femi Adedipe emphasised the leadership role of alumni-driven development initiatives.

“SWEEAP exemplifies the transformative potential of Chevening alumni initiatives. Through structured collaboration, policy advocacy, and stakeholder engagement, this project has built the capacity of 691 women to access procurement opportunities and has contributed meaningfully to inclusive economic reform in Nigeria,” he emphasised.

Commenting during the event, the CEO & Co-founder of DO Take Action (the Implementing Partner), Precious Ebere Chinonso-Obi, stated: “Access to markets is as critical as access to capital. Public procurement remains one of the government’s most powerful economic instruments.

“When structured intentionally and inclusively, it becomes a vehicle for sustainable growth, job creation, and systemic equity for women entrepreneurs. SWEEAP was designed to strengthen both the system and the entrepreneurs within it.”

The event concluded with renewed calls for continued collaboration across government, private sector, and development partners to institutionalise inclusive procurement systems and sustain momentum toward women’s economic empowerment nationwide.

SWEEAP project is a Chevening Alumni Association of Nigeria initiative, implemented by DO Take Action, aimed at advancing inclusive procurement systems and strengthening women’s economic participation in Kano and Rivers States.