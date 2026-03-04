APC Congress: Abia Ready to Deliver Tinubu in 2027, Says Deputy Speaker Kalu

*Former assembly minority leader, Chukwu, emerges state chairman

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has reiterated the readiness of Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to massively vote and deliver President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming 2027 election.

Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency of the State made the submission while giving his remarks at the APC Abia Congress that produced a former minority leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu as the chairman of the party in Umuahia on Tuesday.

The Deputy Speaker said that the party is united and now poised for the contest in 2027.

He said: “This is a new leaf in political party activities and administration. That is what we have embraced now in Abia State where the party has been returned to the owners. As you have chosen your leaders here today, give them your loyalty and support.

“We thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR who is a true Democrat. He knows the true value of harmonisation, consensus and agreement. He understands that and that was why he, as well as Caucus and NEC insisted that we should go back and use harmonisation to rebuild our party. That’s exactly what we’ve done. Now the party is healthier, stronger and can break walls now and read to win elections for Mr. President.

“Abia state is ready to give the President the vote he is looking for. We stand on his mandate.

“We are assuring Mr. President that we have reasons to align with him. He deserves it and has merited it. And because we are convinced by the works he has done for us, come 2027 we are not negotiating 25 percent, we are going to give him massive votes. We don’t have alternative. We are ready. We talk and do. Come 2027, we will prove a point.

“President Bola Tinubu has sons and daughters in Abia State. In the southern political corridor, we don’t have any other candidate except President Bola Tinubu. The South East will not waste our votes. Come 2027, we are voting for President Tinubu.”

Kalu also assured the new APC leadership in the State of their support to enable them succeed in their mandate.

He said that a mega unity rally is in the offing to further market the party at all the nooks and crannies of the State.

“We will support the chairman, his administration and all the people elected to pilot the affairs of our party. Abia, please, get ready, APC is here.

“This one is not a rally, we are coming for the mega unity rally. We are inviting the President and the national leadership of our party to the rally”, he said.

In his speech after his inauguration, the new APC State Chairman, Hon. Chukwu expressed gratitude to APC stakeholders and the members across the State for finding him worthy of service.

He promised to grow the membership of the party, declaring that days of divisions and factions in APC are over.

Chukwu said that his mission is ultimately to win elections for the party across all levels.

“I stand before you today with a heart full of gratitude, a deep sense of responsibility and a pledge to serve you all with humility. I sincerely thank every delegate and stakeholder who found me worthy to serve as the State Chairman of our great party. This victory is not mine alone, it belongs to all of us.

“I pay special tribute to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria whose focused leadership has restored peace and unity in our party. I intend to hold on to this peace at all cost.

“My many thanks also go to the National leadership of our party, our leaders in the state, the visiting congress committee and all who worked tirelessly to ensure a successful congress. Not forgetting INEC and the security operatives.

“Let me assure that this confidence you all reposed in me is a call to service, unity, and hard work.

“As we move forward, I pledge to run an open, inclusive, and transparent administration, building on our momentum to hit at least 500, 000 (Five hundred thousand) registered members of Abia APC. There will be no victors and no vanquished. I will consult with all our leaders on issues of the party.

“There will be no more faction.

There will be no more division. It is now time for reconciliation, consolidation, and expansion of our party’s strength across every ward and local government.

“Together, we will reposition our party, strengthen our structures, and prepare for greater victories ahead. Our target is to win all our elections in 2027. With unity, discipline, and commitment, there is no limit to what we can achieve”, he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of APC Abia State Congress Committee and former Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Go’ar also expressed satisfaction with the resolutions made at the Congress.

He extolled the leadership qualities of the Deputy Speaker, Kalu and that of the 7 man Local Organing Committee chaired by Chief Marc Wabara, saying that they made their job easy by ensuring the peaceful emergence of the executive members of the party in the State

He said: “When I first entered this arena, it was a peaceful atmosphere. People were singing and dancing. We almost missed our way. Little did I know it was a Congress venue.

“The local organizing committee and indeed, other committees made everything simple for this Congress Committee. The Deputy Speaker has given leadership. I had a dream and the Lord said He is not done with you.

“We started the ward congress and local government congress on a good footing and we are ending on a good footing. They have given me the list of Abia State Exco. I have the resolutions. They are here. I have seen the resolutions. What has climaxed is the peaceful resolution as agreed by the State Execo and we are very happy indeed”, he said.

In their seperate remarks, some of the stakeholders which included the first governorship candidate of the party in Abia and former PENCOM commissioner, Dr Anyim Nyerere; the representating Ukwa East and Ukwa West Federal Constituency of Abia State at the House of Representatives, Hon. Chris Nkwonta; former Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emeka Stanley; the Abia representative at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Dimgba Eruba; former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Atuma; former Senator Nkechi Nwogu; former Senator Emma Nwaka; former Deputy Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Dr. Cosmos Ndukwe; former Speakers of Abia House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Christopher Enwerenmadu, Rt. Hon. Martins Azubuike, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Njoku, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka; serving members of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Aaron Uzodike, Hon. Emmanuel Ndubuisi and Hon. Uchenna Erondu Jnr Erondu; the national welfare secretary of APC, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, the Board Chairman, South East Development Commission (SEDC), Chief Emeka Nwogu and the Abia State Federal Commissioner at the National Population Commissioner (NPC), Pastor Emma Trumps Eke testified to the rancour free exercise, assuring that Abia APC must deliver President Tinubu in 2027 general elections.