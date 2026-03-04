  • Wednesday, 4th March, 2026

AIICO Insurance Expresses Determination to  Celebrate  Excellence 

Ebere Nwoji

AIICO Insurance plc has reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating excellence, strengthening professionalism, and deepening insurance penetration across Nigeria.

The company gave the assurance at annual agency retreat held in Ogun State.

Speaking at one of the executive sessions, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of AIICO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, described the ongoing evolution of industry standards as the most significant regulatory shift in over two decades, noting that its emphasis on stronger compliance, risk-based capital, and digitisation aligned with AIICO’s culture of governance, discipline, and innovation. He reaffirmed the company’s readiness to lead in a more structured and technology-driven era, charging agency leaders to execute with professionalism, ownership, and measurable performance. The highlight of the weekend programme was the awards night, where outstanding performers were recognised for exceptional production and consistency. Mrs. Ego Uzochukwu emerged as the overall best-performing agency for the year, improving from her second-place ranking in the previous year. She was followed by Mr. Henry Onwuchekwa while Mr. Lawson Njoku secured third place. Notably, the awards celebrated the top 10 leaders who expertly managed and mentored teams of financial advisors that delivered billion-naira gross written premiums (GWP) across regions – demonstrating the scale and impact of AIICO’s agency force.

He said, “In spite of macroeconomic headwinds, you have remained bold, undaunted, and committed to delivering outstanding results. Your performance is a testament to your professionalism, your belief in our value proposition, and your determination to win in every market you serve.”

