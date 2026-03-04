AG Mortgage, Firm Unveil Delivery-linked Housing Finance Model

AG Mortgage Bank Plc, in partnership with Cutstruct Technologies Limited, has launched an integrated housing finance initiative aimed at curbing fund diversion, improving project completion rates and strengthening Nigeria’s housing delivery system.The initiative was unveiled at a Developers Forum co-hosted by both organisations in Lagos. Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AG Mortgage Bank Plc, Mr. Ngozi Anyogu, said the initiative forms part of the bank’s broader strategy to build a collaborative and disciplined mortgage ecosystem.

He explained that the bank views developers not merely as loan beneficiaries but as strategic partners within a shared value chain.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cutstruct Technologies Limited, Mr. John Oamen, said access to structured and transparent financing remains a major constraint for many developers.

He observed that numerous viable projects stall not for lack of demand or technical expertise, but because funding is misaligned or delayed.

Oamen described the collaboration as a strategic move to restore confidence in the ecosystem by providing structured capital to developers while offering lenders clearer visibility into credible projects.