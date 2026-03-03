Turkish President Decries Civilian Suffering in Iran, Seeks Ceasefire

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has expressed deep sorrow over the civilian suffering in Iran, adding that Türkiye will step up its diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire to help bring peace.

“We share the pain of the Iranian people. We are deeply saddened to witness this suffering, where it is the civilians, innocent children who bear the burden of the conflict,” Erdogan said at an event in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye will intensify diplomatic contacts until a ceasefire is established and calm is restored in the region, Erdogan vowed.

“We stand on the side of peace, we want bloodshed to stop, tears to cease, and for our region to finally attain that lasting peace it has so long yearned for,” he said.

The president underlined that Türkiye’s priority is securing a ceasefire and opening the door to dialogue.

“If the necessary intervention is not made, the conflict will have serious consequences for regional and global security,” Erdogan said.

“No one can bear the economic and geopolitical uncertainties that such a process would bring about.

“That is why this fire must be extinguished before it spreads any further,” he added.

Joint U.S.-Israeli strikes since Saturday have reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials, including Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting U.S.-linked sites in Gulf countries, causing multiple fatalities.

At least six U.S. service personnel have been killed, 18 reported as “seriously wounded,” and others treated for minor shrapnel injuries and concussions.

The estimated death toll from all sides in the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran has risen to no fewer than 800, according to official figures.(NAN/AA)