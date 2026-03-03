Police Council Okays Tunji Disu’s Appointment as IGP

• May be sworn in Wednesday at FEC

•Sanwo-Olu, Mbah, Sule, AbdulRasaq, Wike hail new police boss for his professionalism, excellent career record

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Nigeria Police Council, at its meeting yesterday, unanimously ratified the appointment of Olatunji Disu as Inspector-General of Police (IGP), paving the way for his possible swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu tomorrow.

The ceremony would take place before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, scheduled for the same day.

The police council meeting, which took place at Council Chamber, State House, Abuja, was chaired by Tinubu. It had in attendance Vice President Kashim Shettima, governors, and Chairman of Police Service Commission, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Hashimu Argungu (rtd).

Others in attendance were Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; and Head of Service, Mrs Esther Didi Walson-Jack.

The president appointed Disu as the new police chief last Wednesday, following the resignation of the former IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, seconded the unanimous motion endorsing Disu’s appointment.

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who spoke glowingly about the acting IGP, commended Disu for his exemplary services as a policeman.

Sanwo-Olu cited when Disu served as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos State between 2015 and 2021, when his tenure earned him and RRS recognition for excellence in crime control.

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, commended the president’s appointment of Disu, stating that it is based on his excellent career record.

Wike lauded Disu for his professionalism.

Disu served in Wike’s home state of Rivers as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, and Officer-in-Charge, anti-kidnapping unit, between 2014 and 2015.

He later served as Commissioner of Police in the FCT Command, when Wike became the minister.

Wike commended him for his efficiency as a crime fighter and for ensuring the command’s strategic impact in addressing security concerns within the territory.

Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara State, in the course of the council meeting, said, “We went through his records, his performance in office and his recommendations, and the council was glad to approve the recommendations for him to be appointed the Inspector-General of Police.”

On what the police council expected of the new IGP, the Kwara State governor declared, “He has his work cut out for him, especially in this age about talks on state police. Now the challenges are there, he’s been through it, he did a major assignment with Rapid Response Squad in Lagos State and FCT. So he has a record to show that he can perform.”

Born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos State, Disu joined the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent.

He rose through the ranks with multiple qualifications in public administration, forensic investigation, criminology, security, legal psychology, and entrepreneurship credentials that reflect his commitment to knowledge-driven, modern policing.

The new IGP has held critical operational, investigative, and strategic command positions nationwide.

His last position was as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Special Protection Unit and the Force CID Annex, Lagos.