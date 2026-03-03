Nwogu Felicitates Femi Gbajabiamila on Mother’s 96th Birthday 

A member of the Governing Board of the African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja, and a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chidi Nwogu, has extended his heartfelt greetings to the Chief of Staff to the president, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the celebration of his mother’s 96th birthday anniversary, Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila.

Nwogu acknowledged Alhaja Gbajabiamila’s profound impact on society through her philanthropic efforts, healthcare initiatives, business acumen and leadership roles.

“Her historic achievement as the first female elected local government chairperson in Lagos State is a testament to her trailblazing spirit.

“As the matriarch of the Gbajabiamila family, Alhaja Gbajabiamila has been a blessing to her family and the nation, having raised an extraordinary leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who has served the nation in various capacities, including as Chief of Staff to the President,” he said.

Nwogu prays that the Almighty will continue to bless Alhaja Gbajabiamila with good health and strength, wishing her many more years of sound health and happiness.