NSE President Rallies Support for TETFund’s N50bn Intervention

Funmi Ogundare The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ali Alimasuya Rabiu, Monday, pledged the full support of Nigeria’s engineering community for the Federal Government’s special high impact intervention projects in selected universities, following his appointment as chairman of the ministerial monitoring committee overseeing the initiative.

The appointment was conveyed in a formal letter by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tunji Alausa, who reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming engineering education through a deliberate shift towards practical, industry-driven training, innovation and applied research.

Backed by more than N50 billion from the 2026 TETfund Intervention fund, the initiative will support the rehabilitation of existing workshops, construction of new laboratories where necessary, and the provision of modern, industry-standard equipment across beneficiary institutions.

According to the letter, the committee, comprising representatives from key professional, regulatory and academic bodies, will oversee the monitoring, evaluation and implementation of the projects to ensure transparency, compliance with public procurement standards and measurable outcomes.

The committee is also expected to maintain comprehensive digital records, submit periodic reports to the ministry and TETfund leadership, and recommend sanctions where necessary to guarantee accountability and value for money.

At the inauguration of the evaluation and implementation committee for the Tertiary Education Trust fund (TETFund) intervention, held in Abuja, Rabiu described the assignment as a profound national responsibility and a strong vote of confidence in the committee members and their institutions.

He commended TETfund and the Federal Ministry of Education for entrusting the committee with the task of driving strategic investments aimed at revitalising engineering and technology faculties in federal universities of technology and selected conventional universities.

.”The intervention aligns with the NSE’s long-standing advocacy for a more practical and innovation-focused engineering education system,” Rabiu stated, expressing confidence that the programme would significantly strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to produce globally competitive engineers capable of driving industrialisation and economic growth.

He assured stakeholders that the committee would work collaboratively and diligently to ensure effective implementation.