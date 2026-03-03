  • Tuesday, 3rd March, 2026

Israel Deploys Additional Troops to Southern Lebanon

Israel has deployed additional ground troops into southern Lebanon in what officials described as a limited tactical move aimed at preventing attacks by the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah.

“I want to emphasise that this is not a manoeuvre, a ground offensive or anything similar.

“It is a tactical measure to prevent attacks by Hezbollah. There is a real possibility that they could escalate their operations against us,” Israeli military spokesman Nadav Shoshani said Tuesday.

Shoshani declined to specify the number of troops involved.

Israeli forces had previously been stationed at five posts in southern Lebanon but have now taken up positions at additional locations near the border.

According to the military, the newly occupied positions overlook Israeli towns and could potentially be used by Hezbollah to shell residential areas or attempt cross-border infiltrations.

“That is why we are deploying troops there, to ensure they have no opportunity to do so,” Shoshani said.

Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said that the move was authorised jointly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and I have authorised the Israel Defence Forces to take up and secure additional strategic positions in Lebanon to prevent attacks on Israeli border communities,” Katz said.

The deployment came amid heightened regional tensions following a large-scale U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran on Saturday.

Tehran responded with missile strikes targeting U.S. bases in several Gulf states.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in the attack, further escalating the conflict.

In retaliation, Hezbollah fired multiple rockets into Israel, opening another front in the confrontation.

Israel has since carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, including targets in the capital, Beirut. (dpa/NAN)

