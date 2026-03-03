FG Unlocks $552m Hope-Edu Funding, Sets New Pace for Basic Education Reform 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has unlocked $552 million in HOPE-EDU funding to accelerate and strengthen basic education reform nationwide.

The initiative is designed to improve foundational learning, expand access to quality basic education, and strengthen education systems across participating states.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folashade Boriowo, the Minister of Education, Dr.Tunji Alausa, while speaking on the milestone, described the achievement as a defining moment in Nigeria’s education transformation journey.

The statement revealed that the programme aligns with, and reinforces Nigeria’s Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), supporting measurable and accountable sector-wide reforms anchored on transparency and results.

“The unlocking of the $552 million HOPE-EDU funding in just 12 months represents the fastest activation of education financing of this scale in our history. It reflects clarity of vision, strong intergovernmental coordination, and our unwavering commitment to delivering measurable results for Nigerian children.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, we are demonstrating that reform can be decisive, accountable and impactful.

“These resources will directly strengthen foundational learning, expand access, and reinforce system-wide accountability across participating states.

“In the 2026 fiscal year alone, N3.520 trillion has been allocated to the sector, the highest allocation to date complemented by increased sub-national funding to address local priorities and implement targeted interventions,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the HOPE for Quality Basic Education for All (HOPE-EDU) programme is a strategic, results-driven initiative co-financed by the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education to improve foundational learning outcomes, expand equitable access to quality basic education, and strengthen institutional capacity and accountability across participating states.

“As a core component of the broader HOPE reform framework, HOPE-EDU complements HOPE-Governance and HOPE-Primary Health Care in tackling systemic challenges in policy development, public financial management, governance, and service delivery, with the overall aim of promoting efficiency, transparency, and improved performance in key social sectors.”