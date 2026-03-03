DSS Busts Arms Trafficking Ring, Seizes RPGs, Arrests Suspects, Rescues Kidnap Victim in Gombe

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested two suspected arms couriers and recovered Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) warheads, RPG launcher and other items during a security operation in Gombe State.

The suspects, Muhammed Alhaji Mohammed, 55, and Sani Gesha, 47, were intercepted at Mararaban Tula in Kaltungo Local Government Area while travelling in a grey Toyota Corolla with registration number Taraba JAL475YQ.

Security sources disclosed that the arrests followed weeks of covert surveillance on a bandit network allegedly involved in arms trafficking across parts of the North-East. The syndicate is said to operate within Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Adamawa States.



According to the source, operatives monitored the trafficking ring for over three weeks before executing the operation.

“The operatives monitored the trafficking syndicate for over three weeks before eventually launching an operation. The mission was professionally carried out and the suspects were arrested with a huge cache of arms and ammunition,” the source revealed.

Items recovered from the suspects include two RPG warheads, one RPG launcher and other materials believed to be linked to bandits’ operations in the region.

During preliminary investigations, the suspects reportedly confessed that the consignment was meant to be delivered to one Ardo Hamma Ari, said to be a resident of Kukawa Village in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

In a related development, DSS operatives rescued a six-year-old boy, Mohammed Jabir, from Gyada Village, Talase in Balanga Local Government Area.

Security sources said the child was allegedly abducted by one Salisu Hussain under the pretext of teaching him how to ride a motorcycle. Following a report of the incident, DSS personnel launched a swift operation that led to the boy’s rescue and the arrest of the suspect.

While handing over the child to his parents, the family expressed gratitude to the DSS for ensuring his safe return.

“The suspects are currently in DSS custody and will be arraigned in court soon,” the source added.