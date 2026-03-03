Cardoso: Net Reserves Jump 772% from $3.99bn to $34.8bn in Two Years

• Links outcome to benefits of increased transparency, credibility in FX mgt, investor confidence boost, stronger liquidity inflows

James Emejo in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos





The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, yesterday, disclosed that Nigeria’s net foreign exchange reserves rose sharply by 772 percent in two years, climbing from $3.99 billion at the end of 2023 to $34.80 billion as of December 2025.

Cardoso disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The CBN Governor had, during the post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press briefing last week, disclosed that the country’s gross external reserves were at $50.45 billion as of February 16, 2026.

He explained in the latest statement that the net reserves figures reflected the benefits of increased transparency and credibility in foreign exchange management, boosting investor confidence, attracting stronger FX inflows, and improving reserve management practices aimed at preserving capital, ensuring liquidity, and supporting long-term sustainability.

According to him, the improvement represents a substantial strengthening in both the level and quality of Nigeria’s external buffers over the past three years.

He further stated: “Net reserves increased sharply from $3.99 billion at the end of 2023 to $34.80 billion at the close of 2025, reflecting what he described as a fundamental improvement in reserve quality.”

According to Cardoso, the 2025 net reserve position alone exceeded the total gross reserves recorded at the end of 2023, which stood at $33.22 billion.

Cardoso further stated that net reserves rose from $23.11 billion at end-2024 to $34.80 billion at end-2025, while gross external reserves increased to $45.71 billion from $40.19 billion over the same period, representing an increase of $5.52 billion.

He said the expansion highlighted Nigeria’s enhanced capacity to meet external obligations, support exchange rate stability and reinforce overall macroeconomic resilience.

He described the end-2025 reserve position as strong validation of the Bank’s ongoing policy reforms and external sector adjustments.

He reaffirmed the CBN’s commitment to maintaining adequate reserve buffers, supporting orderly foreign exchange market operations, enhancing confidence in Nigeria’s external position and sustaining macroeconomic stability in line with its statutory mandate.