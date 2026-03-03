Asari-Dokubo Installs Son as Chief in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Dabaye Amakiri I and Amanyanabo of Elem Kalabari in Rivers State, Alhaji Mujahid Abubakar Dokubo-Asari, haveformally presented his son, Alabo Briebibo Dienyefa Dokubo-Asari, to the Kalabari nation as a chief.

The ceremony held at the weekend marked the climax of more than two months of rigorous traditional rites, a process anchored on ancestry, character scrutiny, and communal endorsement.

In the Kalabari tradition, a chieftaincy is neither ceremonial nor hereditary by mere declarati;n, it was learned. It is earned through a structured pathway requiring presentation before chiefs of houses and families tied to the candidate’s paternal lineage.

“At every stage, Chief Dienyefa was introduced, examined, and affirmed. His lineage was verified and his conduct assessed to ensure he was worthy and without blemish.

“Having satisfied the customary requirements, he was formally installed to occupy his father’s personal chieftaincy stool, a position initiated in 2004 and to bear the title Dokubo-Asari II,” a source said.

It was gathered that the journey began on January 17, 2026, with his presentation to the Edi Polo family at the Edi Polo Memorial Hall, Buguma. On January 24, the second phase, Polo Diye (compound presentation) was held at the Omubo Birinaomoni Memorial Hall, drawing nearly one hundred chiefs.

On February 27, he was presented at the Kariboye-Abi Princewill Memorial Hall, a significant rite that coincided with his father’s own presentation to the Abi Royal Family ahead of coronation formalities. In Kalabari land, even a king must submit to ancestral protocols before full recognition.

Early morning showers that day were widely interpreted by attendees as symbolic blessings on the proceedings.

The grandeur of the event was evident in the royal convoy. The Amanyanabo arrived in a cream Rolls-Royce, followed by a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXR and a Mercedes-Benz Brabus 800, while the Amama Soldiers provided tight security throughout.

At the King Kariboye-Abu Princewill Amachree Memorial Hall, the father and son were formally presented to the Abi Family chief, the custodians of royal legitimacy. Proceedings were presided over by the Regent of the Kalabari Kingdom, Chief Charles Numbere.

In a symbolic gesture following his address, Chief Basoene Abiyesuku lifted the monarch’s hand and presented him before the regent, reaffirming royal authority in accordance with tradition.

He was further questioned on what action he would take if confronted with the insurgency against the king. Satisfied with his responses, a family chief lifted his hand in endorsement. Cannon shots followed, signaling formal acceptance.

At the grand finale of the Se Diye, the highest level of chieftaincy installation in Kalabari tradition, Asari-Dokubo led his son before chiefs from across the kingdom.

The Se Diye extends validation beyond family and compound to the entire nation. By this stage, a candidate has passed prior levels of scrutiny. Now, he stands before peers, chiefs who have undergone similar rites to affirm his status as a full Alabo.

Among those presented alongside him were Alabo West Oburulele, Alabo Seliman of Sama, Alabo Dr. Ebi Robinson Braide, Alabo Obiobra Pankin Braide, and Alabo Tubidikiba Braide — all from the Edi Compound headed by the monarch.

The King Amachree Memorial Hall overflowed with chiefs, dignitaries, diaspora representatives, and well-wishers. Traditional drums thundered as dancers performed in tight formations. The Ogele Cultural Troupe of the Amanyanabo and members of the Alhaji Mujahid Abubakar Dokubo-Asari Cultural Centre entertained for hours under the scorching sun in honour of their patron.

To crown the historic installation, the kingdom staged a colourful boat regatta, a defining maritime expression of Kalabari identity.

With the completion of the Se Diye, Alabo Briebibo Dienyefa Dokubo-Asari is now entitled to wear the Don attire, the distinctive regalia of Kalabari chiefs, throughout the kingdom. The traditional walking stick he carries is no longer symbolic; it represents authority earned through process and communal affirmation.

For the Kalabari kingdom, the event was more than a celebration. It was institutional continuity, a reaffirmation that leadership remains anchored in lineage, legitimacy, and the enduring strength of tradition.

In his remark, King Asari-Dokubo said: “These past two months have been very hectic, but I am happy and proud that today finally came and it was a great success. I thank all those who were part of this event.”