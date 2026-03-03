75 Die of Lassa Fever in Seven Weeks, Says NCDC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that a total 75 persons have died from Lassa Fever within the seven weeks of 2026.

⁠Five new healthcare workers were among those affected by Lassa Fever in Week 7.

In the Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 7 (9th – 15th February, 2026) published by NCDC on Tuesday, the centre said that Nigeria recorded cumulatively 82 confirmed cases of Lassa Fever for Week 7 with 75 deaths.

It said the total number of new confirmed cases increased from 74 in Epi week 6 of 2026 to 82 with Case Fatality Ratio of 23.0 per cent (higher than 19.7 per cent same period in 2025).

NCDC said the cases were reported in Bauchi, Ondo, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Kano, Ebonyi, Kaduna,Taraba, Plateau and Benue States.

It also said that ⁠14 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 58 local government areas, adding that 84 per cent of the confirmed cases are from Bauchi, Taraba, Ondo and Edo States.

NCDC said the predominant age group affected ranges from 21- 30 years.

The report further said that about 251 Lassa Fever patients were being treated at facilities while 291 others has been listed for contact tracing.

According to NCDC, an Incident Management System has been activated for Lassa Fever in Kebbi, Kano and Gombe States, while response teams (NRRT) have been deployed in states.