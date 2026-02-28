Winners Emerge in Evarichane Strength, Fitness Contest

Sunday Ehigiator

Rufus Emmanuel, Temidayo Oluwole and Adekunle Adebayo have emerged winners at the maiden Test of Strength and Fitness competition organised by the Evarichane Hope Foundation as part of its grand opening ceremony held yesterday in Lagos.

Emmanuel clinched the first prize of N250,000 after an impressive display of strength and endurance, while Oluwole secured the second position to take home N150,000. Adebayo finished third, earning N100,000 in the keenly contested event.



In a move aimed at encouraging broad participation, the foundation also rewarded every contestant with N10,000 for taking part in the competition.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Foundation, Ekhorutomwen Richard Segun, described the contest as more than a show of physical ability, stressing that it was designed to build community and redirect young people toward productive ventures.

“It is my honour to open this year’s competition. Today isn’t just about the heaviest lift or the fastest time; it is a celebration of the community we have built here. It is a showcase of the dedication and discipline that each of you has shown day in and day out,” he said.

He commended the organising committee for their efforts and praised the participants for their courage and sportsmanship.

“To our athletes: you have already won by preparing and stepping onto this floor. Today is about showing your strength, supporting your peers and, above all, displaying true sportsmanship. Let us celebrate the power of fitness to bring us together,” Richard added.

Explaining the motivation behind the initiative, the chairman said the foundation seeks to take young people off the streets by giving them a sense of belonging and opportunities to earn legitimately.

“The idea is to pick boys from the streets, to give them something to think about, give them a sense of belonging and employment so they can get something out of their pockets,” he said.

Richard noted that the foundation’s broader vision includes promoting sports, music, creativity and the arts as pathways for youth empowerment and talent development.

“What we are after is sports, music, creativity and arts. It is to develop whatever talent we see. When we discover talent, we try to work on that talent and create opportunities for them.

“The first prize is N250,000, the second prize is N150,000, and the third prize is N100,000. When you participate alone, you get N10,000. The reason for that is to boost their morale, to make sure they are not just doing it for nothing; they are doing it for something.

“For female, first prize of N50,000 went to Obi Mary, while second prize of N20,000 was won by Didih Onome.

“Most people don’t know why they slump sometimes. When you try to do fitness all the time, you can tell if someone is exercising or not. That’s why in the hospital, they always tell you to exercise. This is to encourage people that fitness is part of life,” he stated.