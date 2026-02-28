UK Mobile Network, Lebara, Targets Digital Innovation, Competition in Nigeria’s Telecoms Market

Sunday Okobi

Nigeria’s telecommunications sector has received a fresh boost as Lebara Nigeria officially marked its entry into the market with a high-profile soft launch, a move which stakeholders described as a step toward deeper competition, inclusion, and digital innovation in Nigeria.

The event, attended by government officials, diplomats, regulators, financiers, and industry leaders, and held in partnership with the UK Department for Business and Trade and the British High Commission in Lagos yesterday, signalled the arrival of the British-owned mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) brand into Africa’s largest telecoms market.



At the event, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, said the launch represents more than the debut of a new telecoms brand.

“Today’s event signifies the immense opportunities that exist within our cultural and tourism sectors,” she said, noting that the milestone builds on an existing understanding between the ministry and Lebara aimed at leveraging technology to empower Nigeria’s creative talents.



Musawa reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to collaborating with private sector partners to transform the arts, culture, tourism, and creative industries into sustainable drivers of economic growth.

On his own, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, described the launch as a reflection of deepening UK–Nigeria cooperation in the digital economy.



According to him, “Lebara operates as a mobile virtual network operator, delivering services by leveraging existing telecommunications infrastructure while introducing innovative offerings to consumers.”

Baxter highlighted the role of regulatory reforms, supported by the UK Government’s Digital Access Programme, alongside the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) initiatives in enabling the MVNO licencing framework that made Lebara’s entry possible.

He said, “The new MVNO licensing regime demonstrates how good policy reform can open markets, lower entry barriers and enable new business participation — all to provide better services for consumers.”

The High Commissioner added that Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital economy made it the first African country to partner the Lebara brand, describing affordable and reliable connectivity as essential infrastructure for commerce, financial transactions, and inclusive growth.

Baxter also referenced the forthcoming state visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the United Kingdom as a testament to Nigeria’s strategic importance on the global stage.

On his own, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, welcomed Lebara’s entry into the Nigerian market, noting that MVNOs can help deepen access and inclusion in a market with over 140 million subscribers.

“They have come to add to the size of our market, deepen access, and promote inclusiveness,” Adebayo said, adding that underserved and uncovered communities present growth opportunities for new entrants.

Financial institutions also pledged support. A representative of Zenith Bank, Adamu Saliu Lawani, assured the company of industry-wide backing, stating that telecoms has demonstrated sustained expansion over the decades.

“There is no bank you would go to today with a solid proposal in this industry that will not support this initiative,” he said.

In her keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Lebara Nigeria, Teniola Stuffman, said the company’s decision to enter the Nigerian market followed extensive due diligence and two years of preparation.

According to her, “Nigeria stands at a defining moment. Connectivity is not simply about telecoms; it is about access — access to opportunity, education, commerce, and global markets.”

Stuffman outlined the company’s guiding principles — reliability, affordability, and customer-centricity — describing them as the foundation of the brand’s global operations across the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East.

Operating in partnership with Airtel Nigeria, Lebara will leverage existing infrastructure while focusing on product innovation, diaspora connectivity, and enhanced customer experience.

She pointed to growing demand for transparent pricing, affordable data, and stronger connectivity, noting that many Nigerians maintain multiple SIM cards due to service gaps.

“We are thinking from the customer’s perspective. Product design is with the customer, not just for revenue, but to create something significant for the market,” she said.

Stuffman added that the soft launch was strategically targeted at high-net-worth individuals and stakeholders to introduce the brand’s vision ahead of a broader consumer activation campaign.

Meanwhile, Lebara Advisory Board Chairman, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, expressed confidence in Lebara’s prospects, predicting the company could record at least one million subscribers within its first year if execution aligns with its vision.

He described telecommunications as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing sectors, driven by mobile banking, digital payments, and rising internet penetration.

Also, other stakeholders agreed that Lebara’s entry underscores the growing importance of competition, regulatory reform, and private-sector participation in strengthening Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.