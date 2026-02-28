Tinubu Pushes Urgent Constitution Amendment for State Police

*Issues fresh directives to security agencies to tackle insecurity in Bauchi

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Boluwatife Enome in Lagos

PPresident Bola Tinubu yesterday charged members of the House of Representatives to as a matter of urgency consider constitutional amendments that would pave the way for the establishment of state police.

Also yesterday, the President issued fresh directives to the nation’s security agencies to intensify and reinforce operations in Alkaleri Local Government Area and other affected parts of Bauchi State.



A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof. Itse Sagay, described the move to create state police as a “very good idea” that could significantly improve security in Nigeria, stressing that states willing to establish their own police forces should be allowed to do so.

According to the President, the amendment of the constitution to enable State Police, must be structured to prevent abuse as witnessed in times past.



Tinubu spoke at an interfaith breaking of fast hosted for the leadership and members of the House at the State House, Abuja, where Muslim and Christian lawmakers gathered in a symbolic show of unity during the Ramadan and Lenten seasons.

The interfaith breaking of fast was the third in its series, following the one hosted by the President for all state governors on Monday and for the leadership and members of the Senate on Wednesday.



Making a strong case for state policing, the President stressed that decentralising security architecture is essential to effectively tackle emerging threats, but cautioned against a wholesale or poorly structured approach.

“If security is local, we just have to work together to put pressure on our public to accept the need for state police.

“Amend it, not a straight free fall for everybody. Tie it in a way that will not be abused, like in the past. A good legislature must learn from the past to cure the present. On that, I’m ready to work with you”, he said.

The President’s remarks signal a renewed push for constitutional reform aimed at devolving policing powers, an issue that has remained contentious in national discourse for years.

Describing the turnout at the event as a reflection of national cohesion, Tinubu said the gathering underscored the importance of unity across party, religious and regional lines.



He said: “It’s a very great honour for me to imagine this beautiful turnout to share in the joy of breaking of the fast both for the Muslims and Christians alike. You don’t celebrate anything else, but this unity given to us by Almighty God”.

The President, in a lighter mood, joked about asking the lawmakers to pay for the dinner, before commending the Speaker for his leadership and the House for its cooperation with the executive arm.

“I thought I will charge you to pay for the dinner, but nevertheless, you indirectly paid for it. You spoke very well. You spoke as a team leader, a very good leader, and I’m happy to listen to you,” he said, praising the “richness” and “consciousness” of the representation in the chamber.



Reminiscicing on the early days of his government, Tinubu expressed appreciation to the legislators for standing by his reform agenda, particularly during the difficult period following the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira.

His words: “It was very difficult at the beginning for people to realize the direction of my thinking. But I’m glad one thing didn’t happen; with the heat from the critics, none of you came to me to say, can you reverse the removal of subsidy, or can you change the foreign exchange flotation of naira? None of you”.



According to him, the National Assembly’s backing at a time of intense public criticism provided the necessary encouragement to push ahead with policies that are foundational to the country’s economic recovery.

“You collaborated, you joined together as a team. You just gave me the inspiration to move on, because the heat was high voltage from the critics, but today, we are better off for it,” the President added.



On security, Tinubu acknowledged ongoing challenges across the country and noted that lawmakers, as grassroots representatives, are often directly confronted by constituents over local security issues.

“I see some of you on television going to your localities and face challenges. Now you know, more than anybody else, that security is local”, he said.

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who led his colleagues to the dinner, reaffirmed the legislature’s support for the President’s policies and leadership.

Acvirding to him: “Every member you see here, whether from the majority or from the minority, believes in what you are doing, believes in the direction of this government”.

He noted that the administration’s reforms were beginning to yield results and expressed confidence that greater achievements lay ahead.



“By the grace of God, things have started flowing, but I believe we have not even started seeing the best of you. The best of you will come in the next mandate, 2027 to 2031”, the Speaker said.

Meanwhile, Tinubu yesterday issued fresh directives to the nation’s security agencies to intensify and reinforce operations in Alkaleri Local Government Area and other affected parts of Bauchi State.

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, made this known to newsmen yesterday, after a closed-door meeting with the President at the State House, Abuja, amid growing concerns over escalating banditry attacks across the state.

The Governor described the President’s response as “very positive,” noting that clear directives have already been given to security agencies, which are currently undertaking heightened operations in states such as Kwara and Niger, particularly in areas characterised by ungoverned spaces, dense forests, and persistent banditry.



The Governor explained: “He has already given directives and they are doing a lot of activities in Kwara, Niger, something akin to what we have, some ungoverned spaces, forests, banditry and what have you.

“But certainly our own, we are trying to seek for opportunity for the governors that are contiguous to that forest. That is that of Taraba, Plateau, Gombe and myself to have some summit and with the aid of the security agencies to erase this situation once and for all.

“Because we cannot afford it, Bauchi has enjoyed a lot of peace for the last 10 years and this is coming at a time when there is a lot of interest in our investment and they are coming to an economic area where we have that traces of oil and gas possibilities, a lot of mining activities and so we cannot afford that bad development.”



He further revealed that efforts were underway to foster collaboration among governors whose states share contiguous forest boundaries including Taraba, Plateau, Gombe, and Bauchi with a view to convening a joint security summit.

“The situation of insecurity in my local government, Alkalari of Bauchi state where some bandits have become so emboldened and they have taken over so many ungoverned spaces there coming out from the Daji Dam and we have been having some sporadic clashes and skirmishes with them, with the security agencies but it would appear that the security agencies and all of us are overwhelmed and the situation is escalating to a level where it will become a big humanitarian crisis.



“Because out of fear and paranoid, most of the inhabitants are running to other states and other local governments at this time of fasting and that’s why I visited there with the head of security agencies, saw the situation and brought a report to Mr. president and sought for special presidential intervention and we know him to be very serious with security.

“Without any prior appointment i only prayed with him, and he saw me immediately, and of course I’m even proceeding to other very senior security officers under NSA and the rest who would do the needful.”



Mohammed reiterated his strong support for the establishment of state police, describing it as a necessary step toward strengthening internal security and reducing the burden on the governme at the centre.

He stressed that his administration has consistently backed the proposal, noting that state policing would enhance responsiveness and accountability at the subnational level, despite it’s financial demands.

Said he: “We are very ready and we have always supported state police because it will reduce the burden on the federal government and it will make us more responsive and more responsible as state governors, although it is expensive.



“But certainly it is something that must be done because security of life and property is the main thing that you can provide. I have seen the importance of security in my state because we have had a lot of security, a good situation where some micro and macroeconomic activities are going on and it has really raised the GDP of my state.”

On the FCT’s six Area Council elections held recently, the Bauchi governor gave kudos to his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for winning one council and several councillorship seats during the poll adding that the party is better than the coalition of opposition parties.



He further stressed that he remains a proud PDP governor standing in the North East

saying “I am not feeling lonely because I know my state, at least and my intention is to make sure I stay back, because elections are won from the polling units, elections are won locally and not nationally.”