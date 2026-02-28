Stanbic IBTC, Standard Bank, Vetiva to Lead Dangote Refinery’s Historic NGX Listing

*Dangote, Chinese firm, Sinoma sign $1bn strategic agreements for cement projects across Nigeria, Africa

Kayode Tokede, Sunday Ehigiator and Peter Uzoho

As the Dangote Refinery prepares for its landmark listing on the main board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), indications emerged yesterday that Stanbic IBTC Capital, a leading investment bank in Nigeria and a member of the Standard Bank Group, alongside First Capital and Vetiva Capital Management, are to serve as advisory firms.

The much-awaited listing on the NGX is expected to position the refinery to unlock significant domestic and foreign investor interest while reshaping the depth and valuation dynamics of the NGX.

President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, last week disclosed that the shares of Dangote Refinery would be listed on the NGX within the next four to five months.



Dangote made this known during a tour of the refinery by the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Bayo Ojulari, and other top executives of the state-owned oil firm.

Dangote had unveiled a landmark plan to list a 10 percent stake in his $20 billion refinery on the NGX this year.

He further announced that the company is currently in discussions with market regulators to facilitate future dividend payouts in US dollars, offering a hedge against the persistent challenges posed by currency volatility.

Dangote highlighted that his team was collaborating closely with both the NGX and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to finalise the structure for the proposed initial public offering (IPO).



Commenting on the names of advisory firms in the Dangote Refinery listing on NGX, the Chief Operating Officer of Investdata Consulting Ltd. Mr. Ambrose Omordion stated that the three firms over the years have played a critical role in major listing the Exchange.

He added that these firms have the capability in playing an advisory in ensuring that the listing on NGX becomes a reality.

Meanwhile, Dangote Cement Plc, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, has signed a landmark agreement with a Chinese company- Sinoma International Engineering, for the construction of 12 new projects and expansion of others across Africa.

The landmark agreement sealed in Lagos at the weekend, with an estimated investment of over $1 billion, reinforces the company’s long-term growth strategy and aligns with the broader aspirations of the Dangote Group’s Vision 2030, a statement by Dangote Group said.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dangote, described the new projects as part of carefully designed critical enablers of Dangote Cement’s ambition to achieve 80 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) production capacity by 2030, while supporting the Group’s overarching target of generating $100 billion in revenue within the same period.

He said that the projects will strengthen Dangote Cement’s domestic market dominance, drive its export activities, optimise existing operational assets as well as enhancing production efficiency and capacity expansion.



Under the Strategic Framework Agreement, Sinoma International Engineering will collaborate with Dangote Cement on the delivery of new plants, brownfield expansions, and modernisation initiatives aimed at strengthening operational performance across key markets.

The new projects include a new integrated line in Northern Nigeria with satellite grinding units, new line in Ethiopia and other projects in Zambia/Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Cameroun.

In Nigeria, the company said Sinoma would also handle different projects in Itori, Apapa, Lekki, Port Harcourt and Onne.

The projects signal Dangote Cement’s sustained commitment to consolidating its leadership position within the African cement industry, while enhancing its competitiveness on the global stage.



During the signing ceremony, Chairman, Board of Directors, Dangote Cement Plc, Emmanuel Ikazoboh, explained that the new projects will enable the company to play a critical role in actualising Dangote Group’s Vision 2030.

According to him, the new projects, when completed, will increase Dangote Cement’s capacity, and dominant position in Africa’s cement industry.

The Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement, Mr. Arvind Pathak, said the agreement reflects the company’s determination to grow its investments across African markets to close supply gaps and support the continent’s infrastructural ambitions.

According to him, Dangote Cement was committed to making Africa fully self sufficient in cement production, creating more values and linkages leading to increased economic activities and reduction in unemployment.

Recently, Dangote Cement scaled up its Gas Sales and Purchase Agreements (GSPA) with subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC): Nigerian Gas Marketing Limited and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC).

The agreement signing serves as an enabler of Dangote Cement ’s strategic objectives.

The agreement guarantees the gas required to support the drive towards compressed natural gas (CNG) adoption as Autogas and to meet the increasing gas demand as production capacities in Nigeria are expanded.

It also promotes the adoption of cleaner fuel for both Autogas through CNG and gas to support increased production output.

Dangote Cement currently operates in multiple African countries, with integrated plants, grinding facilities, and distribution hubs strategically located to serve diverse markets.

The company’s ongoing projects include plant upgrades, capacity expansions, and the introduction of advanced energy efficient technologies designed to reduce operational costs and carbon footprint.

Court Validates PDP Ibadan Convention, Affirms Turaki-led NWC

*Ruling affirms obvious fact, says PDP

*Wike’s faction says judgement a mere academic exercise with no effect on INEC

*George to Wike: we will not allow undemocratic elements to take over PDP

*Saraki: PDP remains platform for fairness, responsible leadership

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan, Segun James in Lagos and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

An Ibadan High Court under Justice Ladiran Akintola, yesterday affirmed the validity of the 2025 Elective Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in the Oyo State capital, which produced Barrister Kabiru Turaki, SAN, as the substantive National Chairman of the party.

The PDP has welcomed the judgement, saying the ruling reaffirmed the obvious fact that the Ibadan convention was conducted properly, transparently, and in full compliance with the party’s constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Reacting to the judgement that recognised Turaki-led PDP, the faction loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, described the Ibadan ruling as a mere academic exercise that has no effect on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, as the crisis rocking the PDP continues to reverberate, the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, has told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Wike, that the party will never allow undemocratic elements to take it over

This was as the former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, yesterday said that the PDP remains a platform for those who believe in fairness, opportunity, and responsible leadership.

Justice Akintola while delivering judgement in suit No. I/1336/2025, upheld the amended originating summons filed by Mr. Musibau Adetunmbi, SAN, on behalf of the claimant, Folahan Malomo Adelabi, who was a candidate at the convention.

The judge granted all the 13 reliefs sought, ruling that the convention complied with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), and other relevant electoral laws.

The court further dismissed the motions seeking a stay of proceedings and suspension of the ruling, filed by Sunday Ibrahim, SAN, on behalf of Austin Nwachukwu and two others, who described themselves as interested parties belonging to a faction within the party opposed to the convention.

The judge had earlier rejected their application for joinder, describing it as lacking merit.

Among the issues formulated for determination before the Court was whether, having regard to the express provisions of Articles 33(7), 47(1) and (2) of the party’s Constitution (as amended in 2017) and Section 223(2)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the 1st to 3rd Defendants were entitled, in any manner whatsoever, to truncate, frustrate, disrupt, prevent or stop the scheduled elective National Convention fixed for 15 and 16 November 2025 in Ibadan, Oyo State, for the purpose of electing national officers of the party.

The court also considered whether it was not evident that the 1st Defendant (PDP) had complied with all necessary requirements, including the issuance of the requisite statutory notice, for the conduct of the National Convention.

In granting the reliefs, the court declared that, by virtue of Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the defendants were under an obligation to ensure that the claimant’s right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association was not infringed.

It further declared that any failure to conduct and hold the National Convention would amount to an infringement of that constitutional right.

The court held that, pursuant to Sections 223(1)(a) and 223(2)(a) of the 1999 Constitution, Section 82(1) and (2)(a) of the Electoral Act 2022, and the notice issued to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 29 August 2025, all necessary modalities and conditions for the holding of the elective National Convention had been duly satisfied, irrespective of whether INEC monitored the exercise or not.

Justice Akintola in a consequential declaration, held that the National Convention convened on 15 and 16 November 2025 pursuant to its orders of 3 November 2025, renewed on 14 November 2025, was legal and valid.

The court ruled that, as INEC was a party at the time the interim orders were made and renewed, the outcome of the convention was binding on the Commission and that it was obliged to give effect to all decisions reached thereat.

The court consequently directed INEC to continue to give perpetual effect to the outcome of the convention, pending any contrary pronouncement by a higher court.

Justice Akintola held that the convention, organised by the recognised leadership of the party, satisfied all laid-down legal requirements as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act.

Counsel to the applicant, Adetunmbi, SAN, while speaking with journalists, said the court was unequivocal that the convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025, was legally conducted and valid.

He said, “The court made it clear that the convention held on the 15th and 16th was lawfully convened, valid and proper. Since it formed part of a subsisting court order — and INEC was present when that order was made — all authorities, including INEC, are bound to give effect to the outcome of that convention.

“The convention remains valid unless and until there is a contrary pronouncement from an appellate court.

“The court examined the judgement and held that INEC was duly notified. The duty is to give proper notice to INEC; it is not mandatory that INEC must be physically present.

“The party, the PDP, had indicated its intention to conduct the convention. So there was no basis to suggest that the convention should not hold.

“The claimant has a constitutional right to belong to the PDP and to enjoy the benefits of that membership, including contesting at the convention. He exercised that right, and the court affirmed that the convention in which he participated was validly conducted.

“We sought 13 reliefs, including affirmation of his right to contest, which the court granted. Although the suit was filed before the convention was held, we urged the court to pronounce on the validity of the convention after it was conducted. The court agreed and affirmed its validity. It also held that since INEC was present when the order was made and was duly served, it is bound to recognise and give effect to the outcome.”

In a statement by its national spokesman, Ini Ememobong, the PDP said the ruling reaffirmed the obvious fact that the Ibadan convention was conducted in full compliance with the party’s constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Peoples Democratic Party has been informed of the judgement of the High Court of Oyo State, sitting in Ibadan, delivered by the Honourable Justice Ladiran Akintola.

“The court granted all the reliefs sought by the claimant, Folahan Malomo Adelabi, declaring the National Convention held in Ibadan as properly conducted and directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise and give full effect to all decisions and outcomes reached at the said convention, the same having been found to be proper and lawful.

“The suit was filed by Musibau Adetunbi, SAN, on behalf of his client, Folahan Malomo Adelabi, a card-carrying member of the party, to protect his constitutional right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association.

“The suit sought, among other reliefs, an order compelling the Peoples Democratic Party to conduct its elections as publicly advertised, and directed INEC to honour the outcomes of the convention.

“The Honourable Court had earlier granted an order to that effect on November 3, 2025, and renewed the same on November 14, 2025- the legal basis upon which the convention proceeded on November 15 and 16, 2025. This judgment affirms and gives final effect to those earlier orders.

“The party welcomes this judgement as a vindication of both fact and law. We commend the Honourable Court for its courage and fidelity to justice. We reaffirm our faith in the Nigerian judiciary as an independent arbiter and the last hope of the ordinary citizen.

“The party remains committed to pursuing all legitimate legal avenues to ensure that justice is fully served, and we are confident that the appellate courts will, in like manner, uphold the law without fear or favour, affection or ill will,” the statement said.

Similarly, the Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has described the judgement of the Oyo State High Court, presided over by Justice Akintola, as a triumph of justice, the rule of law, and the will of PDP members.

In a statement by Obinna Nwachukwu, the National Coordinator, CP-PDP, said, that ”It is imperative to draw the attention of Nigerians and all political stakeholders to the declaratory order of the judgement. The court ruled that the November 15th and 16th, 2025 National Convention of the PDP was legal and valid. Consequently, the outcome is binding and must be given effect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all other authorities or persons duty-bound to relate with the PDP.

”The CP-PDP the chairman asserts that these authorities, as pronounced by the court, include the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), other security agencies, the media, election observers, and other democratic institutions in the country.”

The PDP professionals said that ”In light of the foregoing, the CP-PDP demands that INEC respects this express and unambiguous pronouncement of the court. INEC should immediately give effect to the outcome of the 2025 National Convention by recognising the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee as the legitimately elected leadership of the party.”

Furthermore, the group said INEC should henceforth accord all recognition and limit official correspondence to the Turaki-led NWC on all matters regarding the PDP. “This is based on the fact that the judgement of the Oyo State High Court is the latest ruling by a court of concurrent jurisdiction on the matter.”

Additionally, the CP-PDP called on the police, following this judgement, to unseal the National Secretariats of the PDP in Abuja (Wadata Plaza and Legacy House). “The police must allow the Turaki-led NWC access to the complex to perform its legitimate duty of running the affairs of the party, while also ensuring the NWC is provided with the adequate security guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution.

“The CP-PDP commends the judiciary for its courage in upholding the National Convention in line with the rule of law and the principle of the supremacy of a political party over its internal affairs, as already established by the Supreme Court.

Also speaking, a member of the party in Oyo State, Dapo Durosaro, said the judgement had laid the matter to rest.

According to him, “The convention of November 15 and 16 was held pursuant to an interim order of this court permitting the PDP to proceed with its planned convention. This is a final judgement validating that convention held in Ibadan.

“The PDP demonstrated before the court that it complied fully with the provisions of the law. The court observed that all statutory requirements under the Electoral Act were met and that due notices were served on INEC.

“All state congresses were duly conducted, and their reports were also served on INEC.

“That is why the court ruled that the convention was validly held.”

Meanwhile, the faction of the PDP loyal to Wike has described the judgement of the Oyo State High Court that validated the November convention of the party as a mere academic exercise that has no powers on INEC.

Reacting to the judgement in a statement, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, National Publicity Secretary (NCWC) of the Wike faction, said, ”The judgement reportedly delivered by the Oyo State High Court is an inconsequential development and is best described as a mere academic exercise.

”It is important to state clearly that the court that delivered today’s judgement was the same court that earlier granted an interim order to Mr. Damagum and his co – travellers the permission to proceed with their “Amala Convention” held on 15th and 16th November 2025 against two valid Federal High Court judgement. So, this is not news.

”For the avoidance of doubt, the said judgement does not bind Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as INEC was neither joined nor represented as a party in the suit.

”To say the least, INEC challenged the jurisdiction of the Oyo State High Court which the court later agreed in a ruling delivered by the judge and subsequently struck out the name of INEC.

”A judgement that does noy bind INEC is of no consequence whatsoever as far as the issues at stake is concerned,” he explained

The spokesman of the National Caretaker Working Committee added that “The judgement has no legal effect whatsoever on the conduct, monitoring, or recognition of any party convention purported to have been held on the 15th and 16th of November 2026.

”It bears reiterating that INEC has already complied with two subsisting judgments of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which expressly restrained the commission from attending, monitoring, or recognising the outcome of the purported convention. INEC has equally complied with the judgement of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, which nullified the said convention and restrained Kabiru Turaki and his associates from parading themselves as leaders of the party.

”In the light of the foregoing, the National Caretaker Working Committee of the party wishes to assure loyal party members and the general public that all arrangements towards the conduct of congresses and National Convention have reached advanced stage.

”The party remains committed to legality, due process, rule of law and entrenchment of internal democracy,” he stated.

In another development, George at the inauguration of the Lagos State executive Council of the party, declared that PDP is experiencing a rebirth and a national take over of polity in the country.

“I want to confidently tell you that what we have in our party today, since our Ibadan National Convention in November 2025, is a rebirth, a new hope, a new beginning, a restoration of the confidence Nigerians had in PDP when it was founded by our fathers in 1998.

“Some of us did the leg works when the foundation was laid about 28 years ago. That is why we have resolved that we will never, I repeat, never allow anti-democracy elements in APC today, to destroy our party.

“Our governors and lawmakers are being forced and threatened to defect but we are not bothered because PDP is the only true national party in the country today. APC is just a coalition of strange bedfellows.

“At least, you can see how our congresses – ward, council, state – and convention were conducted.

“Can you say the same of APC? Their current National Chairman and other NWC members were imposed. Last year, the former national chairman was just told to leave the office within two hours. Is that democracy?

“Because APC is threatened with the way we conducted our convention in Ibadan, they are now using INEC to truncate that process. But, Nigerians know their undemocratic game plan. That is why voters who have suffered from APC’s bad policies are waiting to re-elect PDP in 2027.

“Since 2015 when APC started ruling this country, Nigerians have seen the difference. This is a party that has no fear of God. PDP stands for what is just, fair and equitable. And that is what the Kabiru Turaki-led NWC has vowed to do in the build up to the next general elections in 2027.”

He stressed that due to the anti-people policies of APC, Nigerians are really angry and hungry, adding that the APC is now pushing them to the wall by plotting to rig the 2027 elections.

“I can assure the ruling party that Nigerians will resist their rigging plot. In this rigging plot, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should also be careful. In PDP, INEC cannot choose our leaders for us.

“Opposition parties will resist this irresponsible behaviour from the umpire. What INEC is doing is shameful. Like I said a few days ago, some of the characters in INEC were not born in 1962 when the crisis in the defunct Western Region started, due to the manipulation of democratic processes by the powers that be then.”

George also took a swipe at African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying there’s no political coalition that can be stronger that the PDP, even as he advised those who have left to return.

“PDP is better organised than APC. That is why we are inaugurating the Lagos State Exco of our party, led by Dr. Fawole, today. They are people of integrity and we are going to support them.

“I appeal to our members not to panic. The challenge PDP is facing today is temporary. Remember the video that went viral when Nyesom Wike was still the Governor of Rivers State. He said if there was headache in PDP, there was cancer in APC. He also said if he betrayed PDP, he would never have peace of mind. We all know what is happening today.

“So, PDP members should not panic at all. Nigerians are waiting for us in 2027. Remain in the party and work for its progress. From the North to South, East to West, PDP remains a strong political platform, offering great opportunities for members and Nigerians.

“It is only in PDP that the interest of Nigerians can be better served. There is no coalition in today’s Nigeria that can be stronger than PDP.

“Ours is a reborn political party that has weathered every storm and can never go under. Those defecting must return to this Iroko political party. PDP is coming back to take over its place as the ruling party in the country.”

The chairman of the newly inaugurated Lagos State Executive of our party, Dr. Amos Fawole, in his acceptance speech expressed his strong commitment to the ideals of the party

Fawole noted that the inauguration was not merely a ceremonial transition, but also a solemn covenant, a collective agreement to reposition the party, reawaken hope among the people, rescue the state through purposeful, people -centred politics.

He said the event marked a significant step in the party’s shared resolve to free Lagos from political stagnation and to challenge governance that has fallen short of the people’s expectations.

He said, “This moment is both an honour and a burden. The people of Lagos are watching. Party faithful are expectant. The youths are impatient for opportunity.

“Women demand inclusion. Professionals seek policy clarity. Our task, therefore, is clear: rebuild trust, strengthen structures from the ward to the state level, and unite all tendencies under a common vision.

“Let me emphasise that rescuing Lagos is not about slogans, it is about organisation, discipline, and consistency. It requires sacrifice from leaders and loyalty from members.

“It requires courage to speak truth and wisdom to build consensus. To the leaders across the South-west and at the national level, we assure you that Lagos will be stable, strategic, and forward looking.

“We will work collaboratively to strengthen the party’s regional and national influence. To the media and civil society, we welcome scrutiny. Democracy thrived on accountability.”

Saraki, who declared PDP as a platform for those who believe in fairness, opportunity, and responsible leadership in Ilorin while meeting the members of the Ilorin Emirate PDP Youth Leaders Forum as part of his ongoing consultations across Kwara State, was part of his continued consultations with critical stakeholders and youth leaders across the state to promote unity, strengthen party cohesion, and encourage inclusive participation.

According to his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki underscored the importance of unity, inclusiveness, and sustained grassroots participation in building a stronger party and a more prosperous state.

He said, “Yesterday, I met members of the Ilorin Emirate PDP Youth Leaders Forum as part of my ongoing consultations across Kwara State.

“They expressed appreciation for the support we have continued to extend to party members and communities over the years, and in the spirit of Ramadan, presented me with a symbolic gift as a gesture of goodwill. I thanked them and urged them to remain focused and united.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains a platform for those who believe in fairness, opportunity, and responsible leadership.

“For anyone who wants to be part of building a stronger and more inclusive Kwara, our doors remain open.”

The forum, which comprises PDP Emirate Ward Youth Leaders from Asa, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Ilorin West and Moro Local Government Areas, used the opportunity to reaffirm their loyalty to the party and their commitment to strengthening its structures at the grassroots.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Ajikobi Ward PDP Youth Leader and leader of the forum, Hon. Abdulazeez Mannah, commended Saraki for his consistent support for party members and communities, particularly through his annual Christmas and New Year packages, Ramadan outreach initiatives, and other interventions aimed at promoting the growth and development of the party across the state.

In commemoration of the holy month of Ramadan, the group presented a symbolic gift to Saraki as a mark of appreciation and solidarity.