South-south ADC Leaders Endorse Amaechi’s 2027 Presidential Bid

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Edo Governor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, yesterday said leaders of the coalition party in the south-south have endorsed the presidential bid of former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi.



Odigie-Oyegun disclosed this during the ADC south-south leaders’ consultative meeting held in Benin City.

According to him Amaechi took advantage of the meeting to inform leaders in the region of his intention to contest the presidency in 2027.



“We are glad that our son, Rotimi Amaechi, took advantage of this meeting to brief us formally of his intention to run for the presidency of our great nation.

“I can report that a unanimous decision was taken to give him all the support that he needs in pursuit of his ambition,” Odigie-Oyegun added.



Amaechi had said he would, support whoever emerges from the party, adding that the south should be allowed to complete its eight-year term before returning power to the north.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, fixed Saturday, 16th January 2027 for Presidential and National Assembly elections.

National Commissioner, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna in a statement said the governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections would now hold on Saturday, 6th February 2027.