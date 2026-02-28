MTN Posts N5.2trn Revenue in 2025 Full Year, Reaffirms Position as Nigeria’s Biggest Non-oil Taxpayer

Kayode Tokede

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has reaffirmed its position as a critical driver of the country’s non-oil economy, posting a service revenue of N5.2 trillion in its 2025 audited financial results.

The reported N5.2 trillion revenue is nearly 55 per cent increase over N3.36 trillion reported in 2024.

The telecommunication giant closed 2025 with N1.7trillion profit before tax, about 408.2 per cent increase over N550.3 billion loss before tax in 2024.



Beyond the impressive top-line growth, the company emphasised that its financial success is deeply intertwined with national development, standing firmly as the country’s largest corporate taxpayer and ensuring its profitability directly funds the federal government’s infrastructure and social welfare programs.

In 2025, the company reported N583.18 billion tax income, representing a 289.1 per cent increase when compared to N149.89 billion declared in 2024.



The 2025 financial year was described as a remarkable period of recovery and resilience for the firm. CEO, Dr. Karl Toriola, noted that 2025 marked a significant turning point with a return to profitability and a resilient balance sheet, which ultimately supported “accelerated network investment to enhance quality of service and user experience.”

To back up its commitment as a leading corporate citizen, MTN revealed that it invested a staggering N1.0 trillion in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) in 2025 in network expansion.



This massive CAPEX deployment serves as physical proof of its economic patriotism, ensuring that billions in retained earnings are poured directly back into building base stations, laying fibre optics, and creating thousands of local jobs.

Furthermore, the company’s leadership highlighted that its ability to aggressively fund its CAPEX obligations while navigating economic storms is an indicator that government policies are working.

MTN commended the government for its progressive policies, noting that its primary focus remains on keeping millions of Nigerians connected. This capital-intensive stability serves as an example that companies can indeed return to profitability, survive, and build critical infrastructure in Nigeria.



Consequently, MTN is leveraging its position as the most valuable company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to encourage local wealth creation. With millions of direct and indirect Nigerian investors, the company has actively encouraged young Nigerians to bet on the country’s digital future by buying its shares, promising that robust CAPEX strategies will continue to deliver attractive long-term shareholder returns.