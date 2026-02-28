Mentoring Next Generation Communicators

David-Chyddy Eleke reports that as a way to mentor next-generation journalists, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, organised a lecture for Mass Communications students, geared towards catching them young

The lecture hall of the mass communication department of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) was last week filled to capacity as students if the department gathered for their annual lecture, where the head of department deliberately choose topic that will spur the students to the reason they are engaged in the study, which is to graduate into journalists that will educate, inform society and most importantly hold government to account without fear.

The event carefully brought together industry professional, Arise TV Analyst, Anchor and Journalist, Dr. Constance Ikokwu to meet with members of the academia in the university to share ideas with the students. The idea was to blend the practical aspect of the profession they aspire to, with the theoretical part, which they are impacted with by their trainers.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Stories That Matter: Media, Power, Responsibility,’ Ikokwu brought industry experience to bear, as he took the students through the practical rudiments of journalism and the impact their works could make in society.

From the power of storytelling as a journalist to how their stories can shape narrative, Ikokwu graduated to their role as watchdog of the society among others, bringing to their consciousness what is expected of them as studies as journalists.

She said: “In every society, stories shape the way people understand the world around them. They influence how citizens interpret power, injustice, conflict, identity, and even hope. Journalism and mass communication therefore go far beyond simply reporting events; they help define meaning. A story is not just a collection of facts.

“A story is a narrative that carries a message, and every journalist must constantly ask: what is the message behind what I am reporting? This is why journalism is not merely a profession but a civic duty. The stories journalists choose to tell—or ignore—have real consequences for society.

“At its core, journalism shapes how societies understand major issues. Stories determine how people interpret crises, how they see leaders, and how communities respond to injustice.

“When journalists frame an issue in a particular way, they influence public perception and public reaction. History itself is shaped by the stories that are preserved and the ones that are forgotten. This responsibility places enormous weight on the work of journalists and communicators. What you report today could influence how future generations understand an event, a conflict, or even an entire nation.”

Beyond these, she insisted that media can also drive justice and social awareness, citing the killing of George Floyd in the United States in 2020 as a case study.

She also stated that another key function of journalism is agenda-setting.

She held the view that issues become urgent when they dominate headlines and constitute public discussion, and conversely, when the media remains silent about an issue, society may ignore it, even if it affects millions of people.

“In this way, silence can be as powerful as coverage”, she stated.

She gave several other examples including the #EndSARS protests in 2020, and how police brutality fueled the protest and was gingered by the continued sustenance of the topic in the media.

She continued: “One of the most important responsibilities of journalism is giving a voice to the voiceless. In many societies, powerful individuals and institutions already have platforms, resources, and influence.

“They have microphones. They can shape narratives in their favor. Those at the margins of society—such as displaced people, victims of conflict, or vulnerable communities—often lack such platforms. Journalism helps amplify their stories and bring their struggles into public view.

“In Nigeria, investigative reporting on internally displaced persons (IDPs) has shown how powerful storytelling can be. Media reports exposing hunger, corruption, and poor living conditions in displacement camps forced attention from government agencies. Without these stories, the suffering of thousands might have remained invisible.

“Journalism, in such cases, becomes a bridge between forgotten communities and the wider society.

“Beyond amplifying voices, journalism also plays a critical role as a check on power. The media is often referred to as the Fourth Estate, standing alongside the executive, judiciary, and legislature as a pillar of democracy. Its responsibility is to question authority, demand accountability, and expose abuse of power. When journalists investigate wrongdoing, they help protect citizens from exploitation and injustice.

“Investigative work has revealed numerous abuses in institutions that were supposed to protect and educate people. Undercover reports exposing bribery, academic corruption, and exploitation of students demonstrate how journalism can bring hidden problems into the open. When such stories are told, institutions are forced to respond, reforms are demanded, and victims are no longer ignored. Journalism, in these moments, acts as a safeguard for society.

“However, the power of the media also comes with great danger if used irresponsibly. Journalism can heal, but it can also harm. Poor reporting, misinformation, or sensationalism can inflame tensions, destroy reputations, and even lead to violence. History offers many examples of this danger.

“Misinformation during elections can be equally dangerous. False results, manipulated videos, and ethnic propaganda can heighten tensions and deepen divisions. In Nigeria’s history, narratives surrounding past conflicts, including claims about the origins of certain coups or ethnic blame, have shaped perceptions and fueled mistrust.

“When unverified information spreads during crises, it can worsen panic and inflame ethnic tensions. This is why responsible journalism must prioritize accuracy over speed, context over sensationalism, and humanity over the desire for attention or clicks.

Journalists are therefore moral actors.”

She concluded by saying that, “It’s important to bridge the gap between the classroom and Industry. It is useful for journalists to give lectures to students because they bring real-world newsroom experience, practical insights, and current industry trends that help students better understand how journalism works beyond textbooks.”

The lecture provided a sort of fulfilment for the students and it was evident from the way they reacted after the lectures. Some of the students described it as thought provoking and inciting. They added that the lecture, away from the theoretical studies they receive in the university has given them a world view of what to expect as industry players and also what is expected of them when they begin their practice as journalists.

For the head of department of Mass Communication in the university, Dr. Gideon Nwafor, he was happy that the students are not only being prepared academically for the task ahead, but also equipped with first hand experience of what to expect in the field. Nwafor described the lecture as rewarding.