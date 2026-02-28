MasterChef  Nigeria Announces Judges for Cooking Contest

Nigeria has officially joined the global MasterChef franchise, with organisers unveiling a N73 million prize for the inaugural cooking competition.

The initiative aimed at showcasing Nigerian culinary ingenuity to the global community while contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Speaking at a press conference introducing the judges, MasterChef Nigeria showrunner, Niyi Oyedeji, described the competition as a bold statement positioning Nigeria within the global fine dining conversation.

Oyedeji said the judges, Founder of Red Dish Chronicles Culinary School, Chef Stone and Founder of Cooking Jar, Chef Eros would spearhead the search for Nigeria’s next culinary talent.

He added that their esteemed global reputations informed their selection and will strengthen the programme’s objectives.

“MasterChef is not just another TV production. It is a celebration of our culinary heritage and a declaration that Nigeria now has a place on the global fine dining platform,” he said.

The Nigerian edition becomes the 71st adaptation of the franchise, which currently airs in about 70 countries across 200 territories worldwide.

Oyedeji disclosed that the call for entries, which closed this week, attracted a huge response within the three-week window, underscoring Nigerians’ passion for culinary excellence.

He added that the 13-episode season would premiere on April 26, 2026, airing on Africa Magic Family and Africa Magic Showcase, with headline sponsorship from Tolaram Group and Sonia Foods.

“Between 10 and 15 contestants will advance to the first season following a multi-stage audition process, including video submissions and live cook-offs.

“The winner of the inaugural season will receive N73 million in cash, the title of Nigeria’s first MasterChef, and global exposure with mentorship opportunities,” Oyedeji said.

Also commenting, the judges highlighted the programme’s unique format and selection process, emphasizing that a strategic blend of culinary education and engaging entertainment will drive the ultimate goal of transforming home cooks into master chefs.

On their judging approach, Chef Stone said the panel would balance encouragement with strict standards.