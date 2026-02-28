  • Saturday, 28th February, 2026

FG Commences Assistance for Communities Ravaged By Displacement, Insecurity, Livelihood Disruption 

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government, in demonstrating firm resolve to closing all humanitarian gaps particularly with communities affected by displacement, insecurity, communal conflicts, and livelihood disruptions, has flagged off a programme to cushion the effects.

Speaking Friday in Benue State at the programme tagged ‘Presidential Initiative on Food and Nutrition Assistance’, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, said the aforementioned challenges have weakened agricultural productivity, disrupted food systems, and placed enormous strain on thousands of households—especially women, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and internally displaced persons.

He said for this reason and more, the government will not allow humanitarian gaps to widen, and will not abandon vulnerable citizens in their time of need.

He revealed that in line with this reform, the Federal Government is currently expanding and strengthening the National Social Register, which will ensure that vulnerable and affected populations across the country are properly identified, documented, and integrated into structured social protection systems.

According to Doro, “Benue State, proudly known as the ‘Food Basket of the Nation,’ has faced considerable humanitarian pressures in recent years arising from armed violence, farmer–herder conflicts, displacement and 

destruction of farmlands.

“These challenges have weakened 

agricultural productivity, disrupted 

food systems, and placed enormous 

strain on thousands of households—

especially women, children, the 

elderly, persons with disabilities, and 

internally displaced persons.

“We will not allow humanitarian gaps to widen, and we will not abandon vulnerable citizens in their time of need. This intervention is therefore  strategic and deliberate. 

“It is designed not only to cushion the immediate effects of displacement and food 

insecurity, but also to serve as an entry point into something much bigger and more transformative.”

In appreciating the efforts of the Federal Government, the Governor of Benue State, Dr Hyacinth Alia, said the Presidential Initiative demonstrates strong political will and national solidarity, as well as reflect the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government to ensure that no Nigerian goes to bed hungry, particularly in conflict-affected and high-risk communities. 

He recalled that Benue State has continued to face severe humanitarian pressures arising from persistent insecurity and communal conflicts, particularly farmer-herder clashes, which have disrupted farming activities and rural livelihoods.

He said this has led to “rising food prices due to disrupted supply chains, increased cases of malnutrition among children and pregnant women, heightened poverty levels and loss of household incomes, overcrowded IDP camps placing strain on basic services such as water, sanitation, healthcare and education”. 

“Several communities have been attacked, leading to loss of lives, destruction of homes, and the displacement of thousands of our citizens into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and host communities. 

“This Presidential Initiative demonstrates strong political will and national solidarity. It reflects the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government to ensure that no Nigerian goes to bed hungry, particularly in conflict-affected and high-risk communities,” he said.

While reaffirming that Benue State will work tirelessly with the Federal Government in addressing insecurity, he further thanked the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, security agencies, humanitarian partners, and all stakeholders whose collaboration has made the intervention possible.

