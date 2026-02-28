Continental Hotels Group Empowers Women on IWD 2026

Charles Ajunwa

The Continental Hotels Group Nigeria, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), has announced plans to empower its female staff to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, emphasising the power of altruism and reciprocity with its ‘Give to Gain’ theme.

Its flagship properties in Abuja and Lagos will host a series of events, showcasing its commitment to gender equality, professional development, and women’s empowerment.

The celebration is a milestone in Continental Hotels Group’s ongoing dedication to creating an equitable workplace where women can thrive. The events promise to be engaging, inspiring, and uplifting for all participants.

The IWD celebration features a range of activities, including expert-led talks, panel discussions, and gifts for women staff. The expert-led talks will cover topics such as mental health, work-life balance, and holistic well-being strategies tailored to the demands of the hospitality industry.

Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing Continental Hotels, Richard Mutanda, expressed his enthusiasm: “Let’s celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of our incredible women at Abuja Continental and Lagos Continental hotels. Together, we foster a culture of empowerment and mutual support.”

According to him, “The panel discussions will feature female leaders from within Continental Hotels and external guests, sharing real-life stories of empowerment, mentorship, and the reciprocal benefits of contributing to others. The discussions will explore how giving time, support, and resources can lead to personal fulfillment, career advancement, and community building.

“The gifts for women staff are a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, symbolising the hotel’s gratitude for their dedication and contributions. The gifts include wellness kits, personalised tokens of recognition, and vouchers for self-care experiences.

“The celebration is not limited to the core events. Participants can look forward to a diverse array of activities, including team-building games, creative workshops on personal branding and leadership, and networking opportunities to connect with peers and mentors.

“The health and fitness sessions, led by certified trainers from the hotel’s Health and Fitness team, will focus on fitness and healthy living. The sessions will include cardio workouts, mindfulness practices, and stress management techniques, promoting physical health and well-being.

“The ‘Give to Gain’ theme encapsulates the essence of IWD 2026, emphasising that acts of generosity yield mutual benefits. It encourages individuals to invest in others, recognising that such contributions not only uplift communities but also enhance personal growth, resilience, and satisfaction.”

“By investing in their staff’s development and well-being, Continental Hotels Group aims to set a benchmark for inclusivity in Nigeria’s hospitality sector. The group’s commitment to empowering women is a testament to its dedication to creating a more equitable workplace,” Mutanda added.