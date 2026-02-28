Bandit Attacks: Bala Mohammed Donates N50m To Alleviate Suffering of Displaced Persons

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has announced donation of the sum of N50 million as a palliative for thousands of people who have been displaced by the activities of armed bandits from communities in Gwana District of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.



The governor announced the donation yesterday when he visited the people who have now become Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who fled their homes and are now taking shelter at the Central Primary School in Kashere, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The displaced persons were from Gwana, Mansur, Digare and surrounding areas, where armed bandits reportedly invaded several villages, killed, maimed and abducted innocent people, forcing residents to flee.

The governor said the attackers were heavily armed and large in number, not fewer than 10,000, posing serious challenges even to security forces.

He noted that youths in some of the affected communities resisted the attacks, forcing the bandits to retreat into nearby forests and mountainous areas.

Mohammed, however, expressed concern that the criminals are regrouping in hideouts such as Madam Forest, where they are allegedly recruiting new members.

The governor praised the people of Kashere for their hospitality and support to the displaced persons urging them to take care of them and treat them not as IDPs but as brothers and sisters considering the long ties between Bauchi and Gombe.

He was particularly pleased with the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for allowing the people to migrate into the state for a short period.

He also commended traditional rulers, local government authorities, and community groups for providing shelter and food to the victims.

As part of immediate relief efforts, Governor Mohammed announced a donation of N50 million and several truckloads of food items to the IDPs to ease their hardship.

He also assured them of the government’s commitment to restoring peace and facilitating their safe return home.

The governor further disclosed plans to recruit not less than 2,000 youths into the vigilante group to work alongside security agencies.

Earlier speaking, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police Sani-Omolori Aliyu, assured that more security personnel are being deployed to maintain law and order in the affected areas.

“I want to assure the people that we are committed to immediate restoration of peace and security in that environment. All strategies and arrangements have been put in place to ensure that peace and security returns immediately to that axis,” the CP said.

He vowed that the Bauchi Police Command and other security agencies would not allow any space in Bauchi State to be an ungoverned space.

The Chairperson of Akko Local Government Area, Hon. Danladi Adamu Akko, briefed the governor on measures taken to provide shelter, food and basic assistance to the displaced persons.

In his remarks, the Emir of Pindiga, Muhammad Seyoji, assured the governor of their continued support and cooperation in hosting and caring for the displaced persons.

Some of the IDPs while thanking the governor for the visit, narrated that their experiences from the attackers can better be imagined than seen because according to them, it was devastating.

They lamented that they have lost almost everything they have aside from escaping with their lives by whiskers.

The visit underscored growing calls for intensified federal intervention as North-east states confront increasing spillover of banditry from other parts of the country.