Anambra Native Doctor, Akwa Okuko Sentenced to Two Years in Prison, Shrine to Be Demolished

*Fined N60m, ordered to renounce money ritual practice publicly

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Popular Anambra native doctor, Mr. Chidozie Nwangwu also known as Akwa Okuko has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Nwangwu was in February 2025 arrested by operatives of Agunechemba Security outfit on allegation of aiding and abetting kidnapping and money rituals, among others.



The native doctor was then arrested alongside two other of his colleagues, one Mr. Okocha also known as Onyeze Jesus and Mr. Ekene Igbonekwu, also known as Eke Hit.

All three have been undergoing trial, while being remanded in the custody of Agunechemba Security outfit, but yesterday, judgement was read on Nwangwu by Justice Jude Obiorah on suit no. A/40C/2025, A/41C/2025 and A/42C/2025, after he pleaded guilty to charges against him.

Reading the judgement, Justice Obiorah revealed that the native doctor had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges against him and also entered a plea bargain with the state government.

He said his judgement sentencing the suspect to two years imprisonment on counts three, four, five, six seven and eight was because the suspect has shown reasonable remorse.

He however struck out counts one, two and three of the charges against him. He stated that Nwangwu’s conviction was based on both the criminal code and the Anambra Homeland Law.

He announced that “Under the Anambra Homeland Law, anyone who claims to possess powers to heal, or make one rich through certain magical means like Okeite is liable to two years imprisonment.

“Any person in the state who practices Okeite or ezenwanyi is liable to six years in prison.”

He convicted the native doctors on counts Three, four, five, six, seven and eight to two years in prison each, declaring that they will run concurrently.

Also on counts one, five and eight, Justice Obiorah fined the accused for N20 million each.

He said, “The total fine sums up to N60 million, but because of the remorse shown by the accused, the fine is now waived as such money in such circumstances is not needed by the state.

“He has spent 13 months in detention already, same will be computed into his sentence, so he will serve the 11 months of his sentence in Awka Correctional Centre, as against plea by his counsel for him to serve in Agunechemba facility. This is because the Agunechemba facility does not have correctional facilities.”

The court however made orders that must be adhered to as atonement for his sins. The judge said, “The shrine of the defendant in Oba shall be destroyed, he shall from the date of release no longer practice Okeite and must make public statement denouncing it. The statement shall be recorded in video.

“He will be made ambassador of youth reorientation and must make public statement cautioning youths against seeking wealth through supernatural means,” the judge said.