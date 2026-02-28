Acting IGP Urges Nigerians to Be Law-Abiding During Ramadan

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has called on Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, to remain law-abiding during and after the holy month of Ramadan.

He made the appeal at the Force Headquarters Mosque in Abuja following the Juma’at service, during the distribution of Ramadan palliatives to police officers and Muslim faithful by the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC).

Speaking at the event, the Acting IGP described Ramadan as a sacred period for deep reflection, spiritual renewal, and obedience to both divine and civil authority.

“My message to the men is the same message that has been passed down time and again by imams and pastors: be law-abiding. Most importantly, this is a time to look inward, speak to Almighty God, and cleanse yourselves spiritually,” he said.

Disu also expressed appreciation to the PCRC for its consistent support to the Nigeria Police Force.

He commended members of the committee for their sacrifice and dedication, noting that their contributions to the welfare of police personnel have become a valued tradition.

“We sincerely thank them for leaving their homes and workplaces to attend to the needs of our officers. This is not their first intervention; they have continually supported us in many ways. They are partners in our work, and their concern for the welfare of our personnel, as well as their commitment to ensuring that necessary support is provided, is truly commendable,” he added.

In his remarks, the Chief Imam of the Force Headquarters Mosque, Alhassan Yakub, also lauded the PCRC for distributing food items to police families during Ramadan.

He emphasised the spiritual and moral benefits of fasting, describing the exercise as a means of cultivating discipline, compassion and self-restraint.

Yakub further noted that the PCRC has remained a dependable partner of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly during periods of religious observance.

Flagging off the distribution, the PCRC National Chairman, Alhaji Mogaji Olaniyan, said the initiative forms part of the committee’s long-standing tradition of supporting police personnel during both Ramadan and Christmas celebrations.

“We celebrate and support our dedicated officers and men during the Christmas and Ramadan seasons,” he said. “This gesture underscores our commitment to boosting morale, strengthening our partnership, and appreciating their unwavering service to the nation.”