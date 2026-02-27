Sporty Group Unveils New TV Commercial Featuring Burna Boy

Weeks after releasing a collaborative music video for his single “For Everybody,” Burna Boy and Sporty Group have taken their partnership a step further with the unveiling of a new television commercial.

The January music video, which drew millions of views globally, marked a new phase in Burna Boy’s role as the company’s global brand ambassador. Now, the latest TV commercial builds on that momentum, blending his Afro-fusion sound with striking visuals that celebrate African cultural unity and sporting excellence.

The campaign also features leading sports and cultural icons such as Asisat Oshoala, Victor Osimhen, Cheslin Kolbe, and Benni McCarthy, inviting audiences to experience the excitement of sports entertainment through SportyBet’s user-friendly platform.

According to the company, the commercial represents a significant milestone in its strategic collaboration with Burna Boy, who was previously appointed as the group’s global brand ambassador. Since then, the partnership has focused on creating culturally resonant campaigns that bridge the worlds of sports, music, fashion, and entertainment.

“This TV commercial represents the next step in a strong partnership between Sporty Group and African music legend Burna Boy,” said Elias Gallego, Vice President of Marketing Media at Sporty Group. “Our campaign has helped us showcase the beauty and cultural wealth of Africa through music, fashion, and sports. It is the perfect expression of our shared vision and represents the natural progression of a partnership that has already delivered incredible creative moments.”

On Burna Boy’s artistry, Gallego added, “Burna Boy embodies the spirit of excellence, authenticity, and global cultural impact that aligns perfectly with SportyBet’s values.”

The commercial is scheduled to air on television networks across Sporty Group’s key markets from Tuesday.